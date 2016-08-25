Helga vom 25.08.2016:
Und die Festivalsaison geht weiter
Wir waren nicht nur auf dem Summerbreeze unterwegs, sondern haben heute Abend auch Cunning Mantrap zu Gast!
Playlist:
dream theater – dark eternal night (systematic chaos) roadrunner records
knorkator – refräng (es werde nicht) tubareckorz
cunning mantrap – weary (fastball)
guns'n'roses – welcome to the jungle (appetite for destruction) geffen records
the fall of troy – f.c.p.r.e.m.i.x. (doppelgänger) equal vision
parkway drive – gimme a d (killing with a smile) resist, epitaph
cunning mantrap – red (hazmat) fastball
queens of a stone age – you can quit me baby (queens of the stone age) roadrunner records
iron maiden – futureal (brave new world) emi group
airbourne – breakin outta hell (breakin outta hell) universal music
coffins – grotesque messiah (perpetual penance) horror pain gore death productions
marilyn manson – the beautiful people (antichrist superstar) nothing/interscope
black label society – pictures of home (re-machined) eagle rock entertainment
bring me the horizon – braille (count your blessings) visible noise
architects – learn to live (the here and now)
aesthetic perfection – lax (single) out of line records
korn – freak on a leash (follow the leader) immortal/epic
katatonia – my twin (the great cold distance) peaceville records
the dillinger escape plan – limerent death (dissociation) sony music
dope – die motherfucker die (life) epic
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Carolin Schneider