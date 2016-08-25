Helga vom 25.08.2016: Und die Festivalsaison geht weiter

Wir waren nicht nur auf dem Summerbreeze unterwegs, sondern haben heute Abend auch Cunning Mantrap zu Gast!





Playlist:

dream theater – dark eternal night (systematic chaos) roadrunner records

knorkator – refräng (es werde nicht) tubareckorz

cunning mantrap – weary (fastball)

guns'n'roses – welcome to the jungle (appetite for destruction) geffen records

the fall of troy – f.c.p.r.e.m.i.x. (doppelgänger) equal vision

parkway drive – gimme a d (killing with a smile) resist, epitaph

cunning mantrap – red (hazmat) fastball

queens of a stone age – you can quit me baby (queens of the stone age) roadrunner records

iron maiden – futureal (brave new world) emi group

airbourne – breakin outta hell (breakin outta hell) universal music

coffins – grotesque messiah (perpetual penance) horror pain gore death productions

marilyn manson – the beautiful people (antichrist superstar) nothing/interscope

black label society – pictures of home (re-machined) eagle rock entertainment

bring me the horizon – braille (count your blessings) visible noise

architects – learn to live (the here and now)

aesthetic perfection – lax (single) out of line records

korn – freak on a leash (follow the leader) immortal/epic

katatonia – my twin (the great cold distance) peaceville records

the dillinger escape plan – limerent death (dissociation) sony music

dope – die motherfucker die (life) epic

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Carolin Schneider

