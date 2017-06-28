Borderclash vom 28.06.2017: Ambient, bass, new tunes // interview Simo Cell (Livity Sound/BFDM)

sarapix



bok bok - pr drawbridge (salvage 2017) night slugs

ikonika - not (distractions) hyperdub

gila - pick six (pick six ep) deviation music

clams casino - say your prayers (intrumental mixtape 4) self-release

clams casino - kali yuga (intrumental mixtape 4) self-release

clams casino - worth it (intrumental mixtape 4) self-release

clams casino - surf (intrumental mixtape 4) self-release

vince staples - 745 (big fish theory) def jam recordings

vince staples - party people (big fish theory) def jam recordings

simo cell - cellar (reverse vol.1) livity sound

batu - off court (marius) hessle audio

batu - april these (bleeper feed/ april these) livity sound

radio slave - the reverse (overdue ep) rekids

gila - swirl suit (pick six ep) deviation music

batu - don't (marius) hessle audio

roberto musci - the way of discreet zen (tower of silence) music from memory

roberto musci - nexus on the beach (tower of silence) music from memory

k. leimer - the city far below (land of look behind) palace of lights

overmono - 16 steps (arla ii ep) xl

overmono - concorde (arla ii ep) xl

james holden - a circle inside a circle inside (the inheritors) border community

petwo evans - camrose (belters vol.4) huntleys

simo cell - obi 1 (gliding ep) livity sound

king sunny ade - simo cell's tribute

nonkeen - this beautiful mess (the gamble) t&s



Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

