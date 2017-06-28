Borderclash vom 28.06.2017:
Ambient, bass, new tunes // interview Simo Cell (Livity Sound/BFDM)
bok bok - pr drawbridge (salvage 2017) night slugs
ikonika - not (distractions) hyperdub
gila - pick six (pick six ep) deviation music
clams casino - say your prayers (intrumental mixtape 4) self-release
clams casino - kali yuga (intrumental mixtape 4) self-release
clams casino - worth it (intrumental mixtape 4) self-release
clams casino - surf (intrumental mixtape 4) self-release
vince staples - 745 (big fish theory) def jam recordings
vince staples - party people (big fish theory) def jam recordings
simo cell - cellar (reverse vol.1) livity sound
batu - off court (marius) hessle audio
batu - april these (bleeper feed/ april these) livity sound
radio slave - the reverse (overdue ep) rekids
gila - swirl suit (pick six ep) deviation music
batu - don't (marius) hessle audio
roberto musci - the way of discreet zen (tower of silence) music from memory
roberto musci - nexus on the beach (tower of silence) music from memory
k. leimer - the city far below (land of look behind) palace of lights
overmono - 16 steps (arla ii ep) xl
overmono - concorde (arla ii ep) xl
james holden - a circle inside a circle inside (the inheritors) border community
petwo evans - camrose (belters vol.4) huntleys
simo cell - obi 1 (gliding ep) livity sound
king sunny ade - simo cell's tribute
nonkeen - this beautiful mess (the gamble) t&s
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger