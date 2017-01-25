Borderclash vom 25.01.2017: That Night & his synthy-centric dark electronica in the studio

Cologne DJ/Producer/Autistikits band member That Night talks to us about his new abstract electronica album. Musikredkateur Jonas tells us about his vision of the evolution of dance music in South Africa. Daniel, Sarah and Mark play their favourite new music and review the latest Bonobo album.







That Night, DJ and producer from Cologne & member of Autistikits, is celebrating with us the upcoming vinyl release of his album "Mécanique Neologisme". Expect some spherical, synthy-centric, abstract, ambient, sometimes lo-fi electronica.



That Night



Musikredakteur Jonas Radunz makes his Borderclash début, after spending several months in South Africa. He tells us about his vision of the evolution of South African dance music. From Bugglegum to Gqom.





Moderation: Daniel García González, Mark Neustadt, Jonas Radunz, Sarah Roellinger

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

