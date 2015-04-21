Verstärker vom 20.09.2016:
Das Sommerloch hat ein Ende...
...und es gibt so vieles, worüber es sich zu sprechen lohnt, La Femme, Edward Sharpe und und und...
La Femme haben nun ihr zweites Album Mystère draußen und es verkauft sich in ihrer Heimat Frankreich wirklich prächtig. Wir stellen euch die Band vor und sagen euch, ob sich das Reinhören lohnt.
Die US-amerikanische Singer-Songwriterin Angel Olsen hat ebenfalls ein neues Album draußen. Schon vorab konnte sie mit ihrer Single Shut up and Kiss Me beeindrucken. Ob die Platte My Woman da ran kommt, erfahrt ihr bei uns.
Und: Bei der c/o-Pop haben Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros Ende August in der Kölner Philamonie gespielt. Verstärker war dabei und wir berichten euch, wie es war.
Außerdem haben wir noch weitere Veröffentlichungen und anstehende Konzerte im Programm.
Schaltet ein ab 20 Uhr auf Kölncampus
Die Playlist zur Sendung
father john misty - chateau lobby #4 (in c for two virgins) (i love you, honeybear) bella union
o’neil, barrie-james - chvalry is alive and well and living in glasgow (cold coffee) acid bird
la femme – sphynx (mystère) disque pointu
la femme – Tatiana (mystère) disque pointu
la femme – mycose (mystère) disque pointu
crystal fighters - all night (single) play it again sam
sparkling - something like you (this is not the paradise they told us we would live in) popup-records
edward sharpe & the magnetic zeros – somewhere (person a) community music
edward sharpe & the magnetic zeros - i don't wanna pray (here) rough trade/beggars group
edward sharpe & the magnetic zeros – lullaby (person a) community music
Morrissey - staircase at the university (world peace is none of your business) harvest records
cymbals eat guitars - have a heart (pretty years) sinderlyn
palmer, amanda & webley, jason - the fear song (sketches for the musical jib) eigenvertrieb
palmer, amanda & webley, jason - the wolf song (sketches for the musical jib) eigenvertrieb
palmer, amanda & webley, jason - the box song (sketches for the musical jib) eigenvertrieb
olsen, angel - shut up kiss me (my woman) jagjaguwar
olsen, angle – give it up (my woman) jagjaguwar
olsen, angel - never be mine (my woman) jagjaguwar
paper spook - i wanna be your wildcat (teenage nightmare) paper spook
wilco - if i ever was a child (schmilco) anti/epitaph
mule & man - one hand clap (one hand clap) staatsakt
glass animals - life itself (how to be a human being) caroline
abay – 1997 (everything’s amazing and nobody is happy) unter schafen records
warhaus – machinery (we fucked a flame into being) play it again sam
talking to turtles – boys (split) devilduck records
Moderation: Laura Habke, Ilona Steffens
Redaktionelle Leitung: Jonas Franke