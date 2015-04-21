Verstärker vom 20.09.2016: Das Sommerloch hat ein Ende...

...und es gibt so vieles, worüber es sich zu sprechen lohnt, La Femme, Edward Sharpe und und und...



La Femme haben nun ihr zweites Album Mystère draußen und es verkauft sich in ihrer Heimat Frankreich wirklich prächtig. Wir stellen euch die Band vor und sagen euch, ob sich das Reinhören lohnt.





father john misty - chateau lobby #4 (in c for two virgins) (i love you, honeybear) bella union

o’neil, barrie-james - chvalry is alive and well and living in glasgow (cold coffee) acid bird

la femme – sphynx (mystère) disque pointu

la femme – Tatiana (mystère) disque pointu

la femme – mycose (mystère) disque pointu

crystal fighters - all night (single) play it again sam



sparkling - something like you (this is not the paradise they told us we would live in) popup-records

edward sharpe & the magnetic zeros – somewhere (person a) community music

edward sharpe & the magnetic zeros - i don't wanna pray (here) rough trade/beggars group

edward sharpe & the magnetic zeros – lullaby (person a) community music

Morrissey - staircase at the university (world peace is none of your business) harvest records

cymbals eat guitars - have a heart (pretty years) sinderlyn

palmer, amanda & webley, jason - the fear song (sketches for the musical jib) eigenvertrieb

palmer, amanda & webley, jason - the wolf song (sketches for the musical jib) eigenvertrieb

palmer, amanda & webley, jason - the box song (sketches for the musical jib) eigenvertrieb

olsen, angel - shut up kiss me (my woman) jagjaguwar

olsen, angle – give it up (my woman) jagjaguwar

olsen, angel - never be mine (my woman) jagjaguwar

paper spook - i wanna be your wildcat (teenage nightmare) paper spook

wilco - if i ever was a child (schmilco) anti/epitaph

mule & man - one hand clap (one hand clap) staatsakt

glass animals - life itself (how to be a human being) caroline

abay – 1997 (everything’s amazing and nobody is happy) unter schafen records

warhaus – machinery (we fucked a flame into being) play it again sam

talking to turtles – boys (split) devilduck records

Moderation: Laura Habke, Ilona Steffens

Redaktionelle Leitung: Jonas Franke

