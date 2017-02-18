Plattensport vom 18.02.2017: Kölner DJ und Produzent Hade

Gewölbe resident, and label Razor-n-Tape signee HADE is in the studio with us and delivers 2 hours of hot tunes.



hade

As a producer, Hade doesn't like to stick to just one style: he's already expressed his love for footwork, sample-based house, and thumping disco re-edits in his releases for Cologne label MPM, and funky-disco N.Y. label Razor-N-Tape, among others.



His DJ-sets, are just as diverse, cruising effortlessly between genres. You've probably heard his selection at Gewölbe where he and his buddy, Phil Morris, regularly throw parties and invite DJs Leon Vynehall, ASA 808, Palms Trax, ... Don't miss the next one!



We're happy to welcome a true music lover to Plattensport for 2 hours of hand-picked tunes.



Hade`s soundcloud page



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

