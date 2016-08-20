Plattensport vom 20.08.2016:
Gilb'R (Versatile), Alex From Galax und Chez Richard im Roxy Club
Muss man mehr sagen?! Später im Club Roxy auf der Aachener Straße ein Tanzvergnügen mit dem Versatile Records - Runner, DJ und Producer Gilb'R, der dieses Jahr das 20 - jährige Bestehen seines Labels zelebriert.
Bei uns in dieser Hinsicht ein Set von Alex From Galax, der später ebenfalls im Roxy auflegen wird. Vielleicht schafft es Gilb'R auch persönlich zu uns ins Studio, aber das in den Sternen.
Mix from Alex from Galax playlist:
mau mau – herzschlag (single) polydor
unknown
wolf müller – dickicht (balztanz) themes for great cities
soulwax ft. cloe sevigny – heaven scent (single) deewee
khidja – mustafa (timothy j fairplay remix) (mustafa & abdul) [emotional] especial
dj sotofett & jaakko eino kalevi – ibiza dub (with thomas “paleo's buddy” mende) (drippin' for a tripp) honest jon's records
zazou / bikaye / cy 1 – lamuka (noir et blanc) crammed discs
penders street steppers – golden garden (the glass city/ golden garden) mood hut
jah wobble, the edge, holger czukay – hold on to your dreams (snake charmer) island records
genius of time – juno jam (juno jam ep) running back
red axes – na da (shem vol 1) i'm a cliché
von party – pygmy funk (new jack tribal) turbo recordings
trusme – it's slow (truncate raw trax mix 2) (remixes part 2) prime numbers
boot & tax – acido (acido ep) optimo trax
unknown
aufgang b – demo 3 (b-ware ep) neubau
etienne jaumet – stuck in the middle of your love (la visite) versatile records
juju & jordash – clean-cut (clean-cut) dekmantel
lauer - esc (prins thomas remix) (borndom) permanent vacation
Moderation: Sarah Roellinger
Redaktionelle Leitung: Benni Klemann