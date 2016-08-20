Plattensport vom 20.08.2016: Gilb'R (Versatile), Alex From Galax und Chez Richard im Roxy Club

Muss man mehr sagen?! Später im Club Roxy auf der Aachener Straße ein Tanzvergnügen mit dem Versatile Records - Runner, DJ und Producer Gilb'R, der dieses Jahr das 20 - jährige Bestehen seines Labels zelebriert.





Bei uns in dieser Hinsicht ein Set von Alex From Galax, der später ebenfalls im Roxy auflegen wird. Vielleicht schafft es Gilb'R auch persönlich zu uns ins Studio, aber das in den Sternen.





Mix from Alex from Galax playlist:



mau mau – herzschlag (single) polydor

unknown

wolf müller – dickicht (balztanz) themes for great cities

soulwax ft. cloe sevigny – heaven scent (single) deewee

khidja – mustafa (timothy j fairplay remix) (mustafa & abdul) [emotional] especial

dj sotofett & jaakko eino kalevi – ibiza dub (with thomas “paleo's buddy” mende) (drippin' for a tripp) honest jon's records

zazou / bikaye / cy 1 – lamuka (noir et blanc) crammed discs

penders street steppers – golden garden (the glass city/ golden garden) mood hut

jah wobble, the edge, holger czukay – hold on to your dreams (snake charmer) island records

genius of time – juno jam (juno jam ep) running back

red axes – na da (shem vol 1) i'm a cliché

von party – pygmy funk (new jack tribal) turbo recordings

trusme – it's slow (truncate raw trax mix 2) (remixes part 2) prime numbers

boot & tax – acido (acido ep) optimo trax

unknown

aufgang b – demo 3 (b-ware ep) neubau

etienne jaumet – stuck in the middle of your love (la visite) versatile records

juju & jordash – clean-cut (clean-cut) dekmantel

lauer - esc (prins thomas remix) (borndom) permanent vacation





Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

Redaktionelle Leitung: Benni Klemann

