Plattensport vom 06.08.2016: folkloric rhythms & deep synths

Plattensport macht Sommerpause...



...es gibt trotzdem 1 Stunde Mix von Kölncampus Musikredakteurin Sarah Roellinger.



francis bebey - forest nativity (red axes edit) (single free dl)

trikk - modo ritmico (several ep) optimo trax

malouane - i did this at work (iac001) in any case records

naphta - claws (polo house - a look into the bowels of the polish house underground) transatlantyk

interstate - papaya resort (single) forthcoming 12 recs

sweely - my love was just for you (single free dl)

jackmate - pacemaker [ft. nik reiff] (pampa records vol. 1) pampa records

chaos in the cbd - background explorer (global erosion) yam recordings

mr. assister - bala (bala/ reggae drums) 1-800 dinosaur

lukas nystrand von unge - aroubi song (ep no. 2) studio barnhus

with you - no resistance (beating heart: malawi) beating heart

nese karabocek - yali yali (tood terje edit) (single free dl)

romare - james (single free dl)



Listen back to the mix here

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

