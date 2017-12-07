Mixtape

Leitung: Sina Zecarias

Mixtape vom 07.12.2017:

Einweihungsmixtape

Endlich haben wir es geschafft: Kölncampus hat ein neues Zuhause! 

Katja Egler (Kölncampus)

Wir feiern - und das nur mit der besten Musik.

Die Playlist:

  1. montero – vibrations

  2. alvvays – adult diversion

  3. demarco. mac – freaking out the neighborhood

  4. rikas – tortellini tuesday

  5. king krule – easy easy

  6. mgmt – little dark age

  7. preatures, the – is this how you feel?

  8. boy azooga – face behind her cigarette

  9. w.h. lung - want


 

Moderation: Wiebke Reimers
Redaktionelle Leitung: Marta Falfasinski, Federico Kersting

