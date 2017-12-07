Mixtape vom 07.12.2017:
Einweihungsmixtape
Endlich haben wir es geschafft: Kölncampus hat ein neues Zuhause!
Wir feiern - und das nur mit der besten Musik.
Die Playlist:
montero – vibrations
alvvays – adult diversion
demarco. mac – freaking out the neighborhood
rikas – tortellini tuesday
king krule – easy easy
mgmt – little dark age
preatures, the – is this how you feel?
boy azooga – face behind her cigarette
w.h. lung - want
Moderation: Wiebke Reimers
Redaktionelle Leitung: Marta Falfasinski, Federico Kersting