Mixtape vom 03.07.2017: INTERNET REALITY CHECK 102



Weiter in 2k17 mit dem neuen Mixtape von Lennard aka WinneOneScrew.





Internet Reality Check 102 - die Playlist:

yung bruh - are you online? (e m o c e a n)

playboi carti - yungxanhoe (in abundance)

marcy mane - pimp talk (light it up)

jr & ph7 & st. joe louis - coral cadavers (coral cadavers)

danger incorporated - diamonds (are you afraid of the danger boys?)

smug mang - baby gurl ft. max wonders (the coldest winter ever)

icytwat - dior junts (dior junts)

baby.daddi - kodak (baby.daddi ep)

for the slab - sun ra in a 64 (as playa as possible)

alphamob - positiv interlude (swaffle phonk)

spooky black - dj khaled is my father (leaving ep)

deniro farrar - 2am (guilty until proven innocent ep)

le$ - top down (midnight club)

karmah - lnf (closed minded)

a.chal - perdóname (on gaz)

ltheblackprince - blakkk blossom (blackkk luv the beat tape)

the underachievers - how we roll (renaissance)

le$ - laid up (midnight club)

tarika blue - dreamflower (tarika blue) [sample]

cashy - word to the wise (finals)

gunplay - hoeing on the low (the plug)

françois - los raros ft. kai peaks (spd-20 | brazil)

yaya - r a u c h s (up)

pyramid quince - hot box ft. slim patron (when the smoke clears)

luidiamonds - gary payton ft. raymarc, tlm & quince (ipadchain)

icytwat - get it of ft. cyrax (dior junts)

mc holocaust - netflix n kill (mc holocaust greatest hits)

lucki eck$ - still steal ft. ransah (x)

syringe - welp ft. eric north (evil nigga)

lil soda boi - junkys [the real star boy] (?)

mk aka mtothek - lemonade (unreleased)

yaya - n a t i v e (up)

wandl - 0800-333-talk (it’s all good tho)

shkkad - denise (singel) bandcamp

divine council - jodeci pt. 2 (db$b)

jpdreamthug - kissed with mint (velvet sage)

keithcharles spacebar - about me (chillin…killin)

benno gut - egal (heim)

jimi tents - should’ve called, pt. 2 ft. saidbysed (i can’t go home)

thestand4rd - binoculars (thestand4rd)

nappy roots - take a deep breath ft. micah freeman & fortbowie (another 40 akerz)

trademark da skydiver & young roddy - family business (family business)

azizi gibson - nintendo king (memoirs of the reaper)

smug mang - i wanna thank you (the coldest winter ever)

the kondi band - thank you mama (salone)



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Lennard Winschel

