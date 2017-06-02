Mixtape vom 02.06.2017: You know...

...my beloved off-beat is everywhere!

Genau aus diesem Grund habe ich mein erstes Mixtape nicht(!) mit klassischem Reggae bestückt, sondern habe nach Reggaeeinflüssen da gesucht, wo man sie eher weniger vermutet.

Das wohl auffälligste und typischste an der Reggaemusik ist ihr Offbeat, das typische mZAmZAmZA. Im Grunde ist das nichts anderes als die Betonung zwischen den Beats, die sich anhören wie vorgezogene Noten oder Töne. Daher auch der vorwärts treibende Rhythmus.



Genau das habe ich gesucht und gefunden! Guess What!? - My beloved offbeat is everywhere.









the cat empire – two shoes (two shoes) universal

nightmares on wax – be, I do (feelin' good) warp records

beat pharmacy – assassination of the mind [feat. Ras b] (wikkid times) deep space media

simone, nina – baltimore (baltimore) cti records

scott-heron, gil – new york is killing me (i’m new here) xl recordings

brown bird – danger and dread (the devil dancing) peapod recordings

souljazz orchestra – kingdom come (inner fire) strut

Boozoo bajou – divers (divers – the funky lowlives mixes) stereo deluxe

Mcanuff, Winston & fixi – I’m a rebel (a new day) chapter two

hazmat modine – bahamut (bahamut) jaro medien

trebunie-tutki & twinkle brothers – ojczyzna (songs of glory / pie?ni chwa?y) agora sa / kiton art records

labrassbanda – Sarajevo (europa) sony music / rcs deutschland

little axe – song to sing (if you want loyalty buy a dog) on-u sound

bob log III – goddamn sounds good (my shit is perfect) birdman records

hazmat modine – yesterday morning (bahamut) jaro medien

veedel kaztro – in der stadt [feat trettmann] (dj densen reggae rmx)

thievery corporation – false flag dub (culture of fear) eighteenth street lounge music

rhythm & sound – best friend (w the artists) burial mix

warsaw village band / kapela ze wsi warszawa – matthew / mateusz (uprooting) jaro medien / world village

clueso – spiel da nicht mit (text & ton) four music / columbia

genetic drugs & tobias maier – elungelo [feat. ladysmith mambazo, rsl] (african breakbeats) black flame / blue flame

kabanjak – rhythm [feat. azeem] (ancient astronauts rmx) (rhythm)

john butler trio – good excuse (grand national) atlantic

fat freddy’s drop – ernie (based on a true story) sonar kollektiv

ayo – how many people (billie-eve) universal music

guano padano – bull buster (guano padano) tremoloa records

6blocc – stay strong (single) boo yaka records