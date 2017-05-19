Mixtape vom 19.05.2017:
Indie Teenage Dream - Wiederholung!
Oktober 2015 hat Musikredakteurin Ilona den Kölncampus Hörern gezeigt für welche Musik ihr Herz in jungen Jahren geschlagen hat.
Volle Tanzflächen, glückliche Gesichter, alle singen mit und schütteln ihre Haare zur Musik: So sahen die Indie Parties aus, als ich 18 war. Leider sind nach und nach viele dieser Parties aus Köln verschwunden. Zum Glück gibt es seit einiger Zeit wieder die Take Me Out Party Reihe, die auch regelmäßig Halt im Tsunami macht.
Auch wenn ich heute allerlei Musik höre, kann ich nicht anders als in schönen Erinnerungen schwelgen, wenn meine Indie Playlisten höre. Ich hoffe diese Playlist macht euch genauso glücklich!
01. friendly fires - jump the pool
02. teenagers, the - homecoming
03. strokes, the - automatic stop
04. vampire weekend - cape cod kwassa kwassa
05. wombats, the - let's dance to joy division
06. kakmaddafuka - restless
07. death cab for cutie - crooked teeth
08. pigeon detectives - i'm not sorry
09. tilly and the wall - lost girls
10. whitest boy alive, the - 1517
11. kills, the - sour cherry
12. shout out louds - please please please
13. iron & wine - flightless bird, american mouth
14. lykke li - little bit
15. virgins, the - rich girls
16. modest mouse - dashboard
17. wolfmother - vagabond
18. phoenix - long distance call
19. we were promised jetpacks - ships with holes will sink
20. two door cinema club - something good can work
21. arctic monkeys - flourescent adoulescent
22. le tigre - deceptacon
23. yelle - ce jeu
24. we are scientists - after hours
25. yeah yeah yeahs - honeybear
26. sounds, the - tony the beat
27. national - anyone's ghost
28. bloc party - banquet
29. bonaparte - computer in love
30. css - air painter
31. editors - papillon
32. ladyhawke - from dusk till dawn
33. white stripes, the - the hardest button to button
34. new young pony club - ice cream
35. klaxons - golden skanks
Redaktionelle Leitung: Ilona Steffens