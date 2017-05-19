Mixtape vom 19.05.2017: Indie Teenage Dream - Wiederholung!

Oktober 2015 hat Musikredakteurin Ilona den Kölncampus Hörern gezeigt für welche Musik ihr Herz in jungen Jahren geschlagen hat.

Volle Tanzflächen, glückliche Gesichter, alle singen mit und schütteln ihre Haare zur Musik: So sahen die Indie Parties aus, als ich 18 war. Leider sind nach und nach viele dieser Parties aus Köln verschwunden. Zum Glück gibt es seit einiger Zeit wieder die Take Me Out Party Reihe, die auch regelmäßig Halt im Tsunami macht.

Auch wenn ich heute allerlei Musik höre, kann ich nicht anders als in schönen Erinnerungen schwelgen, wenn meine Indie Playlisten höre. Ich hoffe diese Playlist macht euch genauso glücklich!

01. friendly fires - jump the pool

02. teenagers, the - homecoming

03. strokes, the - automatic stop

04. vampire weekend - cape cod kwassa kwassa

05. wombats, the - let's dance to joy division

06. kakmaddafuka - restless

07. death cab for cutie - crooked teeth

08. pigeon detectives - i'm not sorry

09. tilly and the wall - lost girls

10. whitest boy alive, the - 1517

11. kills, the - sour cherry

12. shout out louds - please please please

13. iron & wine - flightless bird, american mouth

14. lykke li - little bit

15. virgins, the - rich girls

16. modest mouse - dashboard

17. wolfmother - vagabond

18. phoenix - long distance call

19. we were promised jetpacks - ships with holes will sink

20. two door cinema club - something good can work

21. arctic monkeys - flourescent adoulescent

22. le tigre - deceptacon

23. yelle - ce jeu

24. we are scientists - after hours

25. yeah yeah yeahs - honeybear

26. sounds, the - tony the beat

27. national - anyone's ghost

28. bloc party - banquet

29. bonaparte - computer in love

30. css - air painter

31. editors - papillon

32. ladyhawke - from dusk till dawn

33. white stripes, the - the hardest button to button

34. new young pony club - ice cream

35. klaxons - golden skanks

Redaktionelle Leitung: Ilona Steffens

