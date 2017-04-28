Mixtape vom 28.04.2017: s o l a r p u n k mixtape

Solarpunk is a (mostly) aesthetic-cultural and (sometimes) ethical-political tendency which attempts to imagine a future that gaps the millennia-old rift between human society and the natural world, transforming our relation to the planet by transcending those social structures which lead to systemic ecocide.

It draws a lot from the philosophy of social ecology and the idea of restructuring society to function more like ecology: non-hierarchical, cooperative, diverse, and seeking balance.

Solarpunk’s vision is of an ecological society beyond war, domination, and artificial scarcity; where everything is powered by green energy and a culture of hierarchy and exclusion has been replaced by a culture founded on radical inclusiveness, unity-in-diversity, free cooperation, participatory democracy, and personal self-realisation.

Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González

