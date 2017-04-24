Mixtape vom 24.04.2017:
Alles und Nichts!
Es wird funky! Es wird deep! Es wird schrill! Es wird experimentell!
Besser kann ich es nicht beschreiben. Wir starten mit ein par Drum & Bass Koryphäen. Ein bisschen was Exklusives ist natürlich auch wieder mit dabei. Vom Drum & Bass reisen wir weiter in das Land der gemischten Genres. Wild durcheinander kommen Songs, die ich in letzter Zeit einfach sehr gerne höre!
Enjoy!
Playlist:
was a be - plateau (brainstorm ep) shogun audio
junior senior - move your feet (dossa & locuzzed bootleg) (single) viper recordings
chace & moksi - for a day (bmotion & dossa & locuzzed remix) (single) barong family
sheeran, ed - shape of you (rené lavice bootleg) (single) eigenvertrieb
moby - porcelain (pola & bryson remix) (moby - the drum & bass remixes) shogun audio
marvel cinema - shadow factory (calling captain quirk ep) liquid flavors
high contrast - dehydrated funk (questions ep) 3beat records
noisia - motion blur (dlr remix) (outer edges remixes) vision
insideinfo - 2minds (insideinfo lp) viper recordings
y'akoto - fool me once (nusonix bootleg) dub
rune & kaiza - breakup (bioritm remix) (remixed vol.5) t3k
nusonix - hit & run (dub)
dexcell - silence (under the blue) spearhead
dawn wall - mantis (twin falls ep) integral records
illusionäre & shapeless - time (feature 84) feature
grèn sémé - la rue (hors sol) washi washa
gorillaz - saturn barz (humanz) parlaphone records
y'akoto - reception (mermaid blues) kamè entertainment
oddisee - like really (the iceberg) mello music
buchert, jens - motiongate (gravity) jebu records
id - id (dub)
clap! clap! - ode to the pleiade (a thousand skies) black acre
culprate - yin (deliverance) eigenvertrieb
st. germain - land of... (tourist remastered) parlophone
deadmau5 - strobe (dimension remix) (strobe - dimension remix) mau5trap
Moderation: Darius Thies
Redaktionelle Leitung: Carolin Blefgen, Daniel García González