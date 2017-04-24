Mixtape vom 24.04.2017: Alles und Nichts!

Es wird funky! Es wird deep! Es wird schrill! Es wird experimentell!

Besser kann ich es nicht beschreiben. Wir starten mit ein par Drum & Bass Koryphäen. Ein bisschen was Exklusives ist natürlich auch wieder mit dabei. Vom Drum & Bass reisen wir weiter in das Land der gemischten Genres. Wild durcheinander kommen Songs, die ich in letzter Zeit einfach sehr gerne höre!



Enjoy!



Playlist:



was a be - plateau (brainstorm ep) shogun audio

junior senior - move your feet (dossa & locuzzed bootleg) (single) viper recordings

chace & moksi - for a day (bmotion & dossa & locuzzed remix) (single) barong family

sheeran, ed - shape of you (rené lavice bootleg) (single) eigenvertrieb

moby - porcelain (pola & bryson remix) (moby - the drum & bass remixes) shogun audio

marvel cinema - shadow factory (calling captain quirk ep) liquid flavors

high contrast - dehydrated funk (questions ep) 3beat records

noisia - motion blur (dlr remix) (outer edges remixes) vision

insideinfo - 2minds (insideinfo lp) viper recordings

y'akoto - fool me once (nusonix bootleg) dub

rune & kaiza - breakup (bioritm remix) (remixed vol.5) t3k

nusonix - hit & run (dub)

dexcell - silence (under the blue) spearhead

dawn wall - mantis (twin falls ep) integral records

illusionäre & shapeless - time (feature 84) feature

grèn sémé - la rue (hors sol) washi washa

gorillaz - saturn barz (humanz) parlaphone records

y'akoto - reception (mermaid blues) kamè entertainment

oddisee - like really (the iceberg) mello music

buchert, jens - motiongate (gravity) jebu records

id - id (dub)

clap! clap! - ode to the pleiade (a thousand skies) black acre

culprate - yin (deliverance) eigenvertrieb

st. germain - land of... (tourist remastered) parlophone

deadmau5 - strobe (dimension remix) (strobe - dimension remix) mau5trap





Moderation: Darius Thies

Redaktionelle Leitung: Carolin Blefgen, Daniel García González

