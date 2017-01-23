Mixtape vom 23.01.2017:
Basismannigfaltigkeit 001
ein bisschen basismannigfaltigkeit am morgen vertreibt kummer und sorgen.
elektronisches, technoides & ambientes.
playlist:
tobacco - warlock mary (dynasty sweatbox) ghostly
ramzi - etwal (houti kush) 1080p
leafar legov - years (talk) giegling
mcgilvray, shae - delta royal (swamp tapes 001) swamp tapes
sage caswell - ray of light '95 (hoop earring) spring theory
barker & baumecker - senden (turns) ostgut ton
iasi - splash (manifest) superb
throwing snow - tesseract (embers) houndstooth
suzanne kraft - scripted space (what you get for being you) melody as truth
equip - skytrot (i dreamed of a palace in the sky) dream catalogue
clive tanaka - empty sidecar (up too early) friends of friends
sage caswell - here we guard upon the soul (hoop earring) spring theory
you're me - soft opening (plant cell division) 1080p
illum sphere - the journey (glass) ninja tune
1991 - no more dreams iv (no more dreams) no more dreams
chi - mahat (the official recordings) astral industries
huerco s. - sea of love (for those of you who have never (and also those who have)) proibito
echopsace plays michael mantra - sea shell city (night) (sea shell city) echospace [air]
nash, jonny - christina & carolina (jonny nash/suzanne kraft - christina & carolina/roberto&giovanni) melody as truth
Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González