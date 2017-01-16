Mixtape vom 16.01.2017:
Guess What!? ...
... my beloved off-beat is everywhere.
Ich liebe Reggae und Dancehall. Und andere Musik auch.
Genau aus diesem Grund habe ich mein erstes Mixtape nicht(!) mit klassischem Reggae bestückt, sondern habe nach Reggaeeinflüssen da gesucht, wo man sie eher weniger vermutet.
Das wohl auffälligste und typischste an der Reggaemusik ist ihr Offbeat, das typische mZAmZAmZA. Im Grunde ist das nichts anderes als die Betonung zwischen den Beats, die sich anhören wie vorgezogene Noten oder Töne. Daher auch der vorwärts treibende Rhythmus.
Genau das habe ich gesucht und gefunden! Guess What!? - My beloved offbeat is everywhere.
the cat empire – two shoes (two shoes) universal
nightmares on wax – be, I do (feelin' good) warp records
beat pharmacy – assassination of the mind [feat. Ras b] (wikkid times) deep space media
simone, nina – baltimore (baltimore) cti records
scott-heron, gil – new york is killing me (i’m new here) xl recordings
brown bird – danger and dread (the devil dancing) peapod recordings
souljazz orchestra – kingdom come (inner fire) strut
Boozoo bajou – divers (divers – the funky lowlives mixes) stereo deluxe
Mcanuff, Winston & fixi – I’m a rebel (a new day) chapter two
hazmat modine – bahamut (bahamut) jaro medien
trebunie-tutki & twinkle brothers – ojczyzna (songs of glory / pie?ni chwa?y) agora sa / kiton art records
labrassbanda – Sarajevo (europa) sony music / rcs deutschland
little axe – song to sing (if you want loyalty buy a dog) on-u sound
bob log III – goddamn sounds good (my shit is perfect) birdman records
hazmat modine – yesterday morning (bahamut) jaro medien
veedel kaztro – in der stadt [feat trettmann] (dj densen reggae rmx)
thievery corporation – false flag dub (culture of fear) eighteenth street lounge music
rhythm & sound – best friend (w the artists) burial mix
warsaw village band / kapela ze wsi warszawa – matthew / mateusz (uprooting) jaro medien / world village
clueso – spiel da nicht mit (text & ton) four music / columbia
genetic drugs & tobias maier – elungelo [feat. ladysmith mambazo, rsl] (african breakbeats) black flame / blue flame
kabanjak – rhythm [feat. azeem] (ancient astronauts rmx) (rhythm)
john butler trio – good excuse (grand national) atlantic
fat freddy’s drop – ernie (based on a true story) sonar kollektiv
ayo – how many people (billie-eve) universal music
guano padano – bull buster (guano padano) tremoloa records
6blocc – stay strong (single) boo yaka records
Redaktionelle Leitung: Marta Falfasinski