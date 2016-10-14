Mixtape vom 14.10.2016:
Alles und nichts!
Heute mal wieder ein pure Drum & Bass Mixtape. Wild gemischt und durcheinander - so wie es sein soll.
Enjoy!
Playlist:
type a - cyantific (hard times / type a)
june miller & teddy killerz - outer space (riot squad eq) ram records
original sin - red mist (red mist ep) viper recordings
rene lavice - richter scale (richter scale ep) ram records
mob tactics - body check (body check ep) viper
bensley - tip toe (single) ram records
metrik - northern lights (life/thrills) hospital records
deadmau5 - strobe (dimension remix) (strobe remixes) mau5trap
fred v & grafix - like the sun (oxygen) hospital records
tc - hold on (unleash the wolves) 3beat
noisia - motion blur (outer edges) vision
north base - unexplained (100, pt. 4ep) shogun
enei - iron curtain (fre4knc remix) (rituals remixed) critical records
phentix - babylon (pitch black ep)
prototypes, the - pale blue dot (calyx & teebee remix) (city of gold remixes) viper
culture shock - low frequency (single) soundcloud
spectrasoul - stock sound (stock sound ep) ishchat
friction - bring it back (tantrum desire remix) (bring it back / terabyte)
chase & status - blind faith (loadstar remix)
mindscape - bounce (zero method vip)
wilkinson - heartbeat (lasers not included) ram
metrik - engine room (summer slammers) viper
sub focus - timewarp vip (single) ram
loadstar - bomber (passenger / bomber) ram
loadstar - loosing you vip (future perfect remixes) ram
neosignal - angst (raum und zeit) neodigital
nero -guilt (culture shock remix)
netsky - 911 (2) hospital
nervo- hold on (dimension remix)
noisia - friendly intentions (single) vision
paul van dyk - eternity (camo & krooked remix)
plan b - deepest shame (andy c remix)
posij & borrel - cv promode
rene lavice - this is a conflict (insidious) ram
rockwell - childhood memories (neosignal remix) (single) hospital
gorgon city - unmissable (metrik remix)
smooth - drone (single)
seinabo sey - pistols at dawn (culture shock remix)
Moderation: Darius Thies
Redaktionelle Leitung: Maike de Buhr