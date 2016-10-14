Mixtape vom 14.10.2016: Alles und nichts!

Heute mal wieder ein pure Drum & Bass Mixtape. Wild gemischt und durcheinander - so wie es sein soll.





Enjoy!



Playlist:

type a - cyantific (hard times / type a)

june miller & teddy killerz - outer space (riot squad eq) ram records

original sin - red mist (red mist ep) viper recordings

rene lavice - richter scale (richter scale ep) ram records

mob tactics - body check (body check ep) viper

bensley - tip toe (single) ram records

metrik - northern lights (life/thrills) hospital records

deadmau5 - strobe (dimension remix) (strobe remixes) mau5trap

fred v & grafix - like the sun (oxygen) hospital records

tc - hold on (unleash the wolves) 3beat

noisia - motion blur (outer edges) vision

north base - unexplained (100, pt. 4ep) shogun

enei - iron curtain (fre4knc remix) (rituals remixed) critical records

phentix - babylon (pitch black ep)

prototypes, the - pale blue dot (calyx & teebee remix) (city of gold remixes) viper

culture shock - low frequency (single) soundcloud

spectrasoul - stock sound (stock sound ep) ishchat

friction - bring it back (tantrum desire remix) (bring it back / terabyte)

chase & status - blind faith (loadstar remix)

mindscape - bounce (zero method vip)

wilkinson - heartbeat (lasers not included) ram

metrik - engine room (summer slammers) viper

sub focus - timewarp vip (single) ram

loadstar - bomber (passenger / bomber) ram

loadstar - loosing you vip (future perfect remixes) ram

neosignal - angst (raum und zeit) neodigital

nero -guilt (culture shock remix)

netsky - 911 (2) hospital

nervo- hold on (dimension remix)

noisia - friendly intentions (single) vision

paul van dyk - eternity (camo & krooked remix)

plan b - deepest shame (andy c remix)

posij & borrel - cv promode

rene lavice - this is a conflict (insidious) ram

rockwell - childhood memories (neosignal remix) (single) hospital

gorgon city - unmissable (metrik remix)

smooth - drone (single)

seinabo sey - pistols at dawn (culture shock remix)

Moderation: Darius Thies

Redaktionelle Leitung: Maike de Buhr

