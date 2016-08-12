Hellfire Radio vom 12.08.2016: Volle Plattenpower

Descendents, Antillectual, The Bouncing Souls, und und und... Sehr viele relevante Platten sind in den letzten Wochen herausgekommen. Zeit, diese euch intensiv in die Gehörgänge zu hauen.



Natürlich auch mit Konzerttipps und allem, was in Kürze abgeht. Gebt euch die gewohnte Portion Punk und Hardcore am Freitag!



Playlist:



1. city light thief - plus & plus (shame) midsummer

2. converge - no heroes (no heroes) deathwish

3. such gold - choosing cages (great thieves escape ii) no panic! records

4. walk the plank - dying on the vine (great thieves escape ii) no panic! records

5. antillectual - europe, this is your final countdown (engage!) redfield records

6. antillectual - obsessive cosmetic disorder (engage!) redfield records

7. antillectual - from hipster kids to hardliners (engage!) redfield records

8. descendents - on paper (hypercaffium spazzinate) epitaph records

9. descendents - without love (hypercaffium spazzinate) epitaph records

10. descendents - beyond the music (hypercaffium spazzinate) epitaph records

11. apologies, i have none - love & medication (pharmacie) uncle m

12. apologies, i have none - goodbye peace of mind (pharmacie) uncle m

13. apologies, i have none - a pharmarcy in paris (pharmacie) uncle m

14. bouncing souls, the - driving all night (simplicity) rise

15. bouncing souls, the - digital twilight zone (simplicity) rise

16. bouncing souls, the - gravity (simplicity) rise

17. senor karoshi - wasted on the young (senor karoshi/außer ich split) tumble weed records

18. authority zero - revolution (andiamo) lava records

19. authority zero - shakedown in juarez (the tipping point)

20. red eye - bill & will (demo ep) eigenvertrieb

21. recount - get it on (love hate create destroy) icoh

22. pisse - 3d brille (urlaub in der karibik) mamma leone

23. spirits - kill this sound (s/t) coin toss records

24. interrupters, the - by my side (say it out loud) hellcat records

25. amity affliction, the - i bring the weather with me (this could be heartbreak) roadrunner records

26. amity affliction, the - fight my regret (this could be heartbreak) roadrunner records

27. tausend löwen unter feinden - babel (machtwort) let it burn records





Moderation: Jonas Franke, Tim Hemmrich, Stephan Wiefling

Redaktionelle Leitung: Anja Münchrath

