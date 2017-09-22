Cut and Paste vom 22.09.2017: Psychedelic rock, doom, shoegaze: Gitarren-fest!

We celebrate guitar music with a pinch of psychedelia, a touch of doom, reverbtastic shoegaze, topped off with some bluesy cuts. We also have our party tips for the weekend!

Our guest selector is not your usual DJ or musician, rather a "behind the scenes" music man: with much of his time spent hiding behind mixing desks in concert halls, he's developed a keen ear for excellent music. He shares his curated guitar-centric selection with us.



In the last half hour of the show, we're mixing things up a bit and telling you about our electronic music party-tips for the weekend.



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

