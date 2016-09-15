Cut and Paste vom 15.09.2016: Konzerte! Und natürlich ein paar neue Tracks!

Wir präsentieren euch die Konzerttipps der Woche!



Außerdem gibt es neue Tracks von Mykki Blanco, Glass Animals, Mule & Man und vieles mehr!



01. mykki blanco – highschool never ends [feat. woodkid] (mykki) dogfood

02. mykki blanco – loner [feat. jean deaux] (mykki) dogfood

03. gräfen, lara maria – berlin ich liebe dich (berlin ich liebe dich) eigenvertrieb

04. glass animals – pool (zaba) wolf tone

05. glass animals – season 2 episode 3 (how to be a human being) wolf tone

06. mule & man – one hand clap (one hand clap ep) staatsakt

07. shred kelly – going sideways (sing to the night) dancan

08. moriatees, the – down in the subway (underneath) bex

09. flofilz – dulce (cenário) melting pot music

10. bon iver – 33 god (22, a million) jagjaguwar

11. tempelhof & gigi masin – vampeta (vampeta) hell yeah

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Ilona Steffens

