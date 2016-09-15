Cut and Paste vom 15.09.2016:
Konzerte! Und natürlich ein paar neue Tracks!
Wir präsentieren euch die Konzerttipps der Woche!
Außerdem gibt es neue Tracks von Mykki Blanco, Glass Animals, Mule & Man und vieles mehr!
01. mykki blanco – highschool never
ends [feat. woodkid] (mykki) dogfood
02. mykki blanco – loner [feat. jean deaux] (mykki) dogfood
03. gräfen, lara maria – berlin ich liebe dich (berlin ich liebe dich) eigenvertrieb
04. glass animals – pool (zaba) wolf tone
05. glass animals – season 2 episode 3 (how to be a human being) wolf tone
06. mule & man – one hand clap (one hand clap ep) staatsakt
07. shred kelly – going sideways (sing to the night) dancan
08. moriatees, the – down in the subway (underneath) bex
09. flofilz – dulce (cenário) melting pot music
10. bon iver – 33 god (22, a million) jagjaguwar
11. tempelhof & gigi masin – vampeta (vampeta) hell yeah
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Ilona Steffens