What Up!? vom 02.08.2017: Diesmal aber wirklich!

Ausnahmsweise bringen wir euch heute mal am 1. Mittwoch im Monat neueste Tracks aus Hip Hop und Artverwandtem.



Letztes Mal sollte es nicht sein : Durch einen Sturm hatten wir einen Stromausfall, der noch Tage andauern sollte - aber davon lassen wir uns nicht unterkriegen!



Wir kommen heute um die Ecke mit neuen Tunes von u.a. Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Shabazz Palaces, Count Bass D, Lazy Jones, Omaure und Blue Lab Beats...



lazy jones – make u feel dat way (reemikze)eigenvertrieb

blue lab beats – keep moving (freedom ep) eigenvertrieb

blue lab beats – sam cooke & marvin gaye (feat. Kojey radical & tiana major9) (freedom ep) eigenvertrieb

blue lab beats – journey (freedom ep) eigenvertrieb

count bass d – too much pressure (feat. Snoop dogg) (single) eigenvertrieb

charlotte dos santos – cleo (cleo) mutual intentions

tagi & steven beatberg – n.t. (feat. georgia anne muldrow) (youaresurrounded) heavenly sweetness

tagi & steven beatberg – f___ it (feat. sly johnson & sage) you aresurrounded) heavenly sweetness

suff daddy – kc vodka (suff sells) melting pot music

flatpocket – wartemarke (geldfundphantasyen) melting pot music

kinkai & glue70 – roll the dice (single) eigenvertrieb

sza – doves in the wind (ctrl) top dawg entertainment

vince staples – 745 (big fish theory) def jam recordings

warm brew – full effect (ft. dom kennedy) (single) red bull records

dizzee rascal – space (raskit) dirtee stank

meyso – delta (m.a.j. ) plexus records

shabazz palaces – since c.a.y.a. (quazars: born on a gangster star) sub pop

tyler, the creator – who dat boy (ft. a$ap rocky) (flower boy) columbia

galv – red cup (fuzl remix) (50/50 ep) eigenvertrieb

fredfades – cold (warmth) kingunderground

fredfades – always (warmth) kindunderground

jupiter aka – lu$t (feat. nolan the ninja) (the great red spot) brain connection 1978

omaure – 404 (sexy galaxy) radio juicy

action bronson – the chairman's intent (blue chips 7000) eigenvertrieb

sefi zisling – very light blue (beyond the things i know) time groove selections

catharsis – we (noire) eigenvertrieb

maurice brown – on my way home (the mood) eigenvertrieb

sylabil spill & twit one – fauna (entengang) entbs





Moderation: Mark Neustadt, Lilly Amankwah

Redaktionelle Leitung: Mark Neustadt

