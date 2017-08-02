What Up!? vom 02.08.2017:
Diesmal aber wirklich!
Ausnahmsweise bringen wir euch heute mal am 1. Mittwoch im Monat neueste Tracks aus Hip Hop und Artverwandtem.
Letztes Mal sollte es nicht sein : Durch einen Sturm hatten wir einen Stromausfall, der noch Tage andauern sollte - aber davon lassen wir uns nicht unterkriegen!
Wir kommen heute um die Ecke mit neuen Tunes von u.a. Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Shabazz Palaces, Count Bass D, Lazy Jones, Omaure und Blue Lab Beats...
lazy jones – make u feel dat way (reemikze)eigenvertrieb
blue lab beats – keep moving (freedom ep) eigenvertrieb
blue lab beats – sam cooke & marvin gaye (feat. Kojey radical & tiana major9) (freedom ep) eigenvertrieb
blue lab beats – journey (freedom ep) eigenvertrieb
count bass d – too much pressure (feat. Snoop dogg) (single) eigenvertrieb
charlotte dos santos – cleo (cleo) mutual intentions
tagi & steven beatberg – n.t. (feat. georgia anne muldrow) (youaresurrounded) heavenly sweetness
tagi & steven beatberg – f___ it (feat. sly johnson & sage) you aresurrounded) heavenly sweetness
suff daddy – kc vodka (suff sells) melting pot music
flatpocket – wartemarke (geldfundphantasyen) melting pot music
kinkai & glue70 – roll the dice (single) eigenvertrieb
sza – doves in the wind (ctrl) top dawg entertainment
vince staples – 745 (big fish theory) def jam recordings
warm brew – full effect (ft. dom kennedy) (single) red bull records
dizzee rascal – space (raskit) dirtee stank
meyso – delta (m.a.j. ) plexus records
shabazz palaces – since c.a.y.a. (quazars: born on a gangster star) sub pop
tyler, the creator – who dat boy (ft. a$ap rocky) (flower boy) columbia
galv – red cup (fuzl remix) (50/50 ep) eigenvertrieb
fredfades – cold (warmth) kingunderground
fredfades – always (warmth) kindunderground
jupiter aka – lu$t (feat. nolan the ninja) (the great red spot) brain connection 1978
omaure – 404 (sexy galaxy) radio juicy
action bronson – the chairman's intent (blue chips 7000) eigenvertrieb
sefi zisling – very light blue (beyond the things i know) time groove selections
catharsis – we (noire) eigenvertrieb
maurice brown – on my way home (the mood) eigenvertrieb
sylabil spill & twit one – fauna (entengang) entbs
Moderation: Mark Neustadt, Lilly Amankwah
Redaktionelle Leitung: Mark Neustadt