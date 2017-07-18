Verstärker vom 18.07.2017:
Ein Festival auf die Ohren
Für alle, die es nicht auf ein Festival geschafft haben oder die davon nie genug bekommen: Wir geben euch heute für zwei Stunden ein rein metaphorisches "Festival auf die Ohren"!
Euch erwartet ein Live-Interview mit der Hürther Band The DogHunters und viele neue Veröffentlichungen wie die von (pssscht!) Haim, Manchester Orchestra, Foster The People, Arcade Fire uvm.
Hört also ab 20 Uhr die 100,0 oder unseren Live-Stream für eine fette Ladung Verstärker!
Die Playlist der Sendung:
rival sons - thundering voices (hollow bones) earache
doghunters, the - hip lightning shoes (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb
doghunter, the - politician man (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb
doghunters, the - shoot me down (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb
blur - coffee and tv (13) food records
twin peaks - tossing tears (tossing tears) grand jury
nilsson, molly - not today satan (imaginations) dark skies association
moss, robin irene - secrets (leave your desert behind) golden sun records
king gizzard & the lizard wizard – rattlesnake (single) heavenly recordings
donnelly, stella - mean to me (thrush metal) healthy tapes
haim - want you back (something to tell you) vertigo berlin
foster the people – shc (III) columbia
arcade fire - everything now (everything now) columbia
manchester orchestra - top notch (top notch) digital distribution palestinian territory occupied
white stripes, the - city lights (acoustic recordings 1998 – 2016) xl recordings
manchester orchestra - the alien (the gold / the alien) caroline international
manchester orchestra - the moth (a black mile to the surface) digital distribution palestinian territory occupied
this is the kit - empty no teeth (moonshine freeze) rough trade
white stripes, the - blue orchid (get behind me satan) xl recordings
Moderation: Tom Sinke
Redaktionelle Leitung: Wiebke Reimers