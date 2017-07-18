Verstärker

Leitung: Wiebke Reimers

verstaerker@koelncampus.com

Nächste Sendung: 01.08. 20:00

Verstärker vom 18.07.2017:

Ein Festival auf die Ohren

Für alle, die es nicht auf ein Festival geschafft haben oder die davon nie genug bekommen: Wir geben euch heute für zwei Stunden ein rein metaphorisches "Festival auf die Ohren"!

Concorde / Caroline

Euch erwartet ein Live-Interview mit der Hürther Band The DogHunters und viele neue Veröffentlichungen wie die von (pssscht!) Haim, Manchester Orchestra, Foster The People, Arcade Fire uvm.



Hört also ab 20 Uhr die 100,0 oder unseren Live-Stream für eine fette Ladung Verstärker!

Die Playlist der Sendung:

rival sons - thundering voices (hollow bones) earache

doghunters, the - hip lightning shoes (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb

doghunter, the - politician man (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb

doghunters, the - shoot me down (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb

blur - coffee and tv (13) food records

twin peaks - tossing tears (tossing tears) grand jury

nilsson, molly - not today satan (imaginations) dark skies association

moss, robin irene - secrets (leave your desert behind) golden sun records

king gizzard & the lizard wizard – rattlesnake (single) heavenly recordings

donnelly, stella - mean to me (thrush metal) healthy tapes

haim - want you back (something to tell you) vertigo berlin

foster the people – shc (III) columbia

arcade fire - everything now (everything now) columbia

manchester orchestra - top notch (top notch) digital distribution palestinian territory occupied

white stripes, the - city lights (acoustic recordings 1998 – 2016) xl recordings

manchester orchestra - the alien (the gold / the alien) caroline international

manchester orchestra - the moth (a black mile to the surface) digital distribution palestinian territory occupied

this is the kit - empty no teeth (moonshine freeze) rough trade

white stripes, the - blue orchid (get behind me satan) xl recordings

 

Moderation: Tom Sinke
Redaktionelle Leitung: Wiebke Reimers

Zum Sendungsarchiv

Sag's weiter: