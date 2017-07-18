Verstärker vom 18.07.2017: Ein Festival auf die Ohren

Für alle, die es nicht auf ein Festival geschafft haben oder die davon nie genug bekommen: Wir geben euch heute für zwei Stunden ein rein metaphorisches "Festival auf die Ohren"!



Concorde / Caroline

Euch erwartet ein Live-Interview mit der Hürther Band The DogHunters und viele neue Veröffentlichungen wie die von (pssscht!) Haim, Manchester Orchestra, Foster The People, Arcade Fire uvm.





Die Playlist der Sendung:

rival sons - thundering voices (hollow bones) earache

doghunters, the - hip lightning shoes (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb

doghunter, the - politician man (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb

doghunters, the - shoot me down (the shit singles) eigenvertrieb

blur - coffee and tv (13) food records

twin peaks - tossing tears (tossing tears) grand jury

nilsson, molly - not today satan (imaginations) dark skies association

moss, robin irene - secrets (leave your desert behind) golden sun records

king gizzard & the lizard wizard – rattlesnake (single) heavenly recordings

donnelly, stella - mean to me (thrush metal) healthy tapes

haim - want you back (something to tell you) vertigo berlin

foster the people – shc (III) columbia

arcade fire - everything now (everything now) columbia

manchester orchestra - top notch (top notch) digital distribution palestinian territory occupied

white stripes, the - city lights (acoustic recordings 1998 – 2016) xl recordings

manchester orchestra - the alien (the gold / the alien) caroline international

manchester orchestra - the moth (a black mile to the surface) digital distribution palestinian territory occupied

this is the kit - empty no teeth (moonshine freeze) rough trade

white stripes, the - blue orchid (get behind me satan) xl recordings

Moderation: Tom Sinke

Redaktionelle Leitung: Wiebke Reimers

