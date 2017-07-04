Verstärker vom 04.07.2017:
Bezirzt vom Indie der nächsten Generation
Die neusten und besten Schätze des Genres wollen von euch gehört werden - mit dabei sind: TAKEN BY GIANTS im Interview, Blaenavon, Marika Hackman uvm.
Wir werden uns mit Claudio, Dresden und Aljoscha von der in Los Angeles ansässigen Band TAKEN BY GIANTS unterhalten und herausfinden, was die Biffy Clyro-Soundalikes antreibt.
Außerdem haben wir uns das Debütalbum von Blaenavon akribisch angehört und erzählen euch, warum wir große Fans der britischen Band und ihrer LP "That's Your Lot" geworden sind.
Des Weiteren erwarten euch eine Verschenkung von Mando Diao-Tickets für ihr Konzert am 24. November im Palladium, Marika Hackman und und und...
Schaltet also ab 20 Uhr euer Radio oder den Online-Stream ein!
Die Playlist der Sendung:
taken by giants – vertical breath (taken by giants) nunc records
taken by giants – when did all the silence get so loud? (taken by giants) nunc records
raphael, gordon – savage (view from blue / savage) zero hours
strokes, the – hard to explain (is this it) rough trade
cj ramone - understand me? (last chance to dance) fat wrack chords
mando diao – good morning, herr horst (ode to ochrasy) emi schweden
bonaparte – kinfolk (the return of stravinsky wellington) believe digital
blaenavon – orthodox man (that's your lot) pias/transgressive
blaenevon – prague 99 (that's your lot) pias/transgressive
blaenevon – my bark is your bite (that's your lot) pias/transgressive
kitty, daisy and lewis – down on my knees (single) sunday best
hightown pirates – million reasons (dry and high) strike back records
hackman, marika – gina's world (i'm not your man) caroline
hackman, marika – time's been reckless (i'm not your man) caroline
hackman, marika – boyfriend (i'm not your man) caroline
demarco, mac – baby's wearing blue jeans (rock and roll night club) captured tracks
lynch, pete – kill the monster (kill the monster) holy hill street records
spinning coin – raining on hope street (raining on hope street) domino
ttng – a chase of sorts (disappointment island) sargent house
slowdive – sugar for the pill (slowdive) dead oceans
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Wiebke Reimers