Verstärker vom 04.07.2017: Bezirzt vom Indie der nächsten Generation

Die neusten und besten Schätze des Genres wollen von euch gehört werden - mit dabei sind: TAKEN BY GIANTS im Interview, Blaenavon, Marika Hackman uvm.



Wir werden uns mit Claudio, Dresden und Aljoscha von der in Los Angeles ansässigen Band TAKEN BY GIANTS unterhalten und herausfinden, was die Biffy Clyro-Soundalikes antreibt.





taken by giants – vertical breath (taken by giants) nunc records

taken by giants – when did all the silence get so loud? (taken by giants) nunc records

raphael, gordon – savage (view from blue / savage) zero hours

strokes, the – hard to explain (is this it) rough trade

cj ramone - understand me? (last chance to dance) fat wrack chords

mando diao – good morning, herr horst (ode to ochrasy) emi schweden

bonaparte – kinfolk (the return of stravinsky wellington) believe digital

blaenavon – orthodox man (that's your lot) pias/transgressive

blaenevon – prague 99 (that's your lot) pias/transgressive

blaenevon – my bark is your bite (that's your lot) pias/transgressive

kitty, daisy and lewis – down on my knees (single) sunday best

hightown pirates – million reasons (dry and high) strike back records

hackman, marika – gina's world (i'm not your man) caroline

hackman, marika – time's been reckless (i'm not your man) caroline

hackman, marika – boyfriend (i'm not your man) caroline

demarco, mac – baby's wearing blue jeans (rock and roll night club) captured tracks

lynch, pete – kill the monster (kill the monster) holy hill street records

spinning coin – raining on hope street (raining on hope street) domino

ttng – a chase of sorts (disappointment island) sargent house

slowdive – sugar for the pill (slowdive) dead oceans

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Wiebke Reimers

