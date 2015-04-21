Verstärker vom 21.02.2017:
Happy Birthday, Kurt!
Am 20. Februar wäre Kurt Cobain 50 Jahre alt geworden. Die Verstärker-Redaktion gratuliert mit einem Mixtape aus seinen Lieblingssongs.
Es ist Jahre her, dass unserer Redaktion auf drei CDs ein Mixtape mit einzelnen Songs aus Kurt
Cobains Top 50 zugespielt wurde. 50 Songs können wir nicht ganz unterbringen, also haben wir für euch daraus nochmal eine spezielle Verstärkerkompilation erstellt.
Damit die Spannung besonders groß ist, fangen wir am Ende seiner Top 50 mit den Swans an. Wer zu ungeduldig ist, kann unten bei der Playlist schummeln. Wir haben euch gewarnt!
Abseits unseres Mixtapes empfehlen wir euch nochmal Bleach von Nirvana anzuhören. Das Debut DER Grungeband geht viel zu oft unter. So nicht!
Playlist
swans, the - raping a slave (young god ep) k.422
mazzy star - fade into you (so tonight that i might see) capitol records
wipers, the - window shop for love (is this real?) sub pop
bowie, david - the man who sold the world (the man who sold the world) mercury records
public enemy - black steel in the hour of chaos (it takes a nation of millions to hold us back) columbia records
public image ltd. - flowers of romance (the flowers of romance) virgin records
fear - we gotta get out of this place (the record) slash records
beatles, the - i want to hold your hand (meet the beatles) apple records
flipper - sex bomb (generic flipper) subterranean records
johnston, daniel - speeding motorcycle (yip/jump music) homestead records
mudhoney - touch me i'm sick (superfuzz bigmuff) sub pop
leadbelly - where did you sleep last night (last sessions vol. 1) smithsonian folkways
tales of terror - hound dog (tales of terror) cd presents
beat happening - bewitched (jamboree) k records
clash, the - rock the casbah (combat rock) epic records
slits, the - typical girls (cut) antilles
r.e.m. - orange crush (green) warner bros.
aerosmith - home tonight (rocks) columbia records
young marble giants - credit in the straight world (colossal youth) rough trade
raincoats, the - lola (the raincoats) rough trade
kleenex - ain't you (liliput) rough trade
saints, the - know your product (eternally yours) emi
knack, the - my sharona (get the knack) capitol records
sonic youth - silver rocket (daydream nation) enigma records
p.j. harvey - sheela-na-gig (dry) too pure
frogs, the - homos (it's only right and natural) homestead records
sex pistols - god save the queen (never mind the bollocks here's the) warner bros.
gang of four - damaged goods (entertainment!) warner bros.
black flag - can't decide (my war) sst records
butthole surfers - hey (butthole surfers ep) alternative tentacles
millions of dead cops - born to die (millions of dead cops) alternative tentacles
vaselines, the - molly's lips (dying for it) 53rd & 3rd records
breeders, the - happiness is a warm gun (pod) rough trade
pixies - where is my mind (surfer rosa) 4ad
pop, iggy & stooges, the - raw power (raw power) columbia records
Wer übrigens gerade selbst sein Exemplar des Tagebuchs rausgesucht hat und sich über manche Abumbezeichnung wundert. Der gute Kurt hat oft nicht den richtigen Albumtitel aufgeschrieben.
Redaktionelle Leitung: Carolin Blefgen