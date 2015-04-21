Verstärker vom 21.02.2017: Happy Birthday, Kurt!

Am 20. Februar wäre Kurt Cobain 50 Jahre alt geworden. Die Verstärker-Redaktion gratuliert mit einem Mixtape aus seinen Lieblingssongs.



Es ist Jahre her, dass unserer Redaktion auf drei CDs ein Mixtape mit einzelnen Songs aus Kurt Cobains Top 50 zugespielt wurde. 50 Songs können wir nicht ganz unterbringen, also haben wir für euch daraus nochmal eine spezielle Verstärkerkompilation erstellt.



Damit die Spannung besonders groß ist, fangen wir am Ende seiner Top 50 mit den Swans an. Wer zu ungeduldig ist, kann unten bei der Playlist schummeln. Wir haben euch gewarnt!



Abseits unseres Mixtapes empfehlen wir euch nochmal Bleach von Nirvana anzuhören. Das Debut DER Grungeband geht viel zu oft unter. So nicht!



Playlist



swans, the - raping a slave (young god ep) k.422

mazzy star - fade into you (so tonight that i might see) capitol records

wipers, the - window shop for love (is this real?) sub pop

bowie, david - the man who sold the world (the man who sold the world) mercury records

public enemy - black steel in the hour of chaos (it takes a nation of millions to hold us back) columbia records

public image ltd. - flowers of romance (the flowers of romance) virgin records

fear - we gotta get out of this place (the record) slash records

beatles, the - i want to hold your hand (meet the beatles) apple records

flipper - sex bomb (generic flipper) subterranean records

johnston, daniel - speeding motorcycle (yip/jump music) homestead records

mudhoney - touch me i'm sick (superfuzz bigmuff) sub pop

leadbelly - where did you sleep last night (last sessions vol. 1) smithsonian folkways

tales of terror - hound dog (tales of terror) cd presents

beat happening - bewitched (jamboree) k records

clash, the - rock the casbah (combat rock) epic records

slits, the - typical girls (cut) antilles

r.e.m. - orange crush (green) warner bros.

aerosmith - home tonight (rocks) columbia records

young marble giants - credit in the straight world (colossal youth) rough trade

raincoats, the - lola (the raincoats) rough trade

kleenex - ain't you (liliput) rough trade

saints, the - know your product (eternally yours) emi

knack, the - my sharona (get the knack) capitol records

sonic youth - silver rocket (daydream nation) enigma records

p.j. harvey - sheela-na-gig (dry) too pure

frogs, the - homos (it's only right and natural) homestead records

sex pistols - god save the queen (never mind the bollocks here's the) warner bros.

gang of four - damaged goods (entertainment!) warner bros.

black flag - can't decide (my war) sst records

butthole surfers - hey (butthole surfers ep) alternative tentacles

millions of dead cops - born to die (millions of dead cops) alternative tentacles

vaselines, the - molly's lips (dying for it) 53rd & 3rd records

breeders, the - happiness is a warm gun (pod) rough trade

pixies - where is my mind (surfer rosa) 4ad

pop, iggy & stooges, the - raw power (raw power) columbia records



Wer übrigens gerade selbst sein Exemplar des Tagebuchs rausgesucht hat und sich über manche Abumbezeichnung wundert. Der gute Kurt hat oft nicht den richtigen Albumtitel aufgeschrieben.





Redaktionelle Leitung: Carolin Blefgen

