Verstärker vom 16.08.2016:
Festivals statt Sommerloch!
Der August muss der Lieblingsmonat aller Festivalliebhaber sein. Auch in Köln ist am Wochenende einiges los. Die Musik dazu gibt's heute schon bei uns! [Studiogast: Aydo Abay]
Wir helfen euch bei der Entscheidung. Zumindest versuchen wir das, indem wir von jedem Festival eine feine Musikauswahl spielen. Hier schonmal schriftlich festgehalten:
Das Indie.Cologne.Festival lockt am Freitag- und Samstagabend ins Odonien. Hier spielen u.a. Secret Vaccine (deren neuer Song heute bei uns Premiere feiert), anorak, Rekk, Illegale Farben, ...
Härter geht es bei unseren Nachbarn in Bonn am Samstag zu - City Light Thief, KMPFSPRT, Donots spielen beim Green Juice Festival im Park Neu-Vilich.
Außerdem empfehlen wir euch an diesem Tag ausnahmsweise auch mal den Gang auf die Ringe, das gamescom city festival lockt: Hier sagt uns zwar das meiste nicht zu, aber zwei Acts wollen wir euch auf jeden Fall empfehlen:
Um 16 Uhr spielen We Used To Be Tourists & Domingo am Apostelnplatz auf der Red Bull Stage;
Und um 19 Uhr solltet ihr euch an der Ringbühne eingefunden haben, um euch ABAY nicht entgehen zu lassen.
Heute kommt Aydo Abay schon zu uns ins Studio. Natürlich nicht nur, um über den Auftritt auf den Ringen zu sprechen, nein, im Gepäck hat er das druckfrische ABAY-Debütalbum "Everything's amazing and nobody is happy"!
Außerdem in der Sendung:
HALDERN-POP-Rückblick mit Festivalhopperin Caro
Sunflower Bean - human ceremony
Arkells - morning report
Konzerttipps (muss ja nicht immer gleich ein Festival sein)
UND UND UND.
Playlist:
1. abay - queen is dead, the (everything’s amazing and nobody is happy) unter schafen records
2. abay – signs (everything’s amazing and nobody is happy) unter schafen records
3. abay – 1997 (exit a) (everything’s amazing and nobody is happy) unter
schafen records
4. abay – everything’s amazing and nobody is happy (everything’s amazing and nobody is happy) unter schafen records
5. amber arcades – fading lines (fading lines) heavenly recordings
6. besnard lakes, the – the plain moon (a coliseum complex museum) jagjaguwar
7. kiwanuka, michael – black man in a white world (love & hate) polydor
8. vryll society, the – self realization (single) deltasonic records
9. wintergatan – sommarfågel (wintergatan) sommarfågel records
10. beach baby – u r (no mind no money) island records
11. sonne, die – kriege (single) tapete records
12. bugbear – try try try (single) eigenvertrieb
13. komplizen der spielregeln – eingestellt (amerika hol mich hier raus! ep) offshore tabernakel records
14. secret vaccine – cin cin cheerio (single) eigenvertrieb
15. rikas – tequila shots (salsa sunday single) eigenvertrieb
16. seratones – don’t need it (get gone) pias uk/fat possum
17. oracles, the – constellations (bedroom eyes) this charming man records
18. keshavara – it’s raw (keshavara) buback tonträger
19. sunflower bean – come on (human ceremony) fat possum records
20. sunflower bean – 2013 (human ceremony) fat possum records
21. sunflower bean – human ceremony (human ceremony) fat possum records
22. arkells – drake’s dad (morning report) last gang
23. white, jack – city lights (acoustic recordings 1998-2016) third man
Moderation: Eva Schwert
Redaktionelle Leitung: Wiebke Reimers