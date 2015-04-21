Verstärker vom 16.08.2016: Festivals statt Sommerloch!

Der August muss der Lieblingsmonat aller Festivalliebhaber sein. Auch in Köln ist am Wochenende einiges los. Die Musik dazu gibt's heute schon bei uns! [Studiogast: Aydo Abay]



Paco Schallenberg Auch beim Haldern Pop wurden Handykameras gezückt. Was noch passiert ist? Schaltet ein!

Wir helfen euch bei der Entscheidung. Zumindest versuchen wir das, indem wir von jedem Festival eine feine Musikauswahl spielen. Hier schonmal schriftlich festgehalten:



Das Indie.Cologne.Festival lockt am Freitag- und Samstagabend ins Odonien. Hier spielen u.a. Secret Vaccine (deren neuer Song heute bei uns Premiere feiert), anorak, Rekk, Illegale Farben, ...





Außerdem in der Sendung:

Playlist:

3. abay – 1997 (exit a) (everything’s amazing and nobody is happy) unter schafen records

4. abay – everything’s amazing and nobody is happy (everything’s amazing and nobody is happy) unter schafen records

5. amber arcades – fading lines (fading lines) heavenly recordings

6. besnard lakes, the – the plain moon (a coliseum complex museum) jagjaguwar

7. kiwanuka, michael – black man in a white world (love & hate) polydor

8. vryll society, the – self realization (single) deltasonic records

9. wintergatan – sommarfågel (wintergatan) sommarfågel records

10. beach baby – u r (no mind no money) island records

11. sonne, die – kriege (single) tapete records

12. bugbear – try try try (single) eigenvertrieb

13. komplizen der spielregeln – eingestellt (amerika hol mich hier raus! ep) offshore tabernakel records

14. secret vaccine – cin cin cheerio (single) eigenvertrieb

15. rikas – tequila shots (salsa sunday single) eigenvertrieb

16. seratones – don’t need it (get gone) pias uk/fat possum

17. oracles, the – constellations (bedroom eyes) this charming man records

18. keshavara – it’s raw (keshavara) buback tonträger

19. sunflower bean – come on (human ceremony) fat possum records

20. sunflower bean – 2013 (human ceremony) fat possum records

21. sunflower bean – human ceremony (human ceremony) fat possum records

22. arkells – drake’s dad (morning report) last gang

23. white, jack – city lights (acoustic recordings 1998-2016) third man

Moderation: Eva Schwert

Redaktionelle Leitung: Wiebke Reimers

