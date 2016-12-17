Take Five vom 17.12.2016:
Take 5 2016 - Runde 2
Am Samstag geht unser musikalischer Jahresrückblick für das Jahr 2016 weiter. Bis Sonntagabend spielen hier unsere Gäste die Musik!
Unsere Gäste am Samstag:
11:00 Ilona (Kölncampus
Musikredaktion)
11:30 Kompakt
12:00 Markus (Hörer)
12:30 Baumusik
13:00 Schauspiel Köln
13:30 Goldland
14:00 Drawing Circles
14:30 Lennard (Kölncampus Musikredaktion)
15:00 Moglebaum
15:30 Malte Knuth
16:00 Oliver Schwabe
16:30 Mark (Kölncampus Musikredaktion)
17:00 Benedikt Schmitz (We Used To Be Tourists)
17:30 Bodo Twirdy (Melting Pot Music)
18:00 Leila Akinyi
18:30 Rien Ne Va Plus
19:00 Keshavara
19:30 101.io
20:00 EinEuro Ensemble
20:30 Fog Joggers
21:00 Ljon / Nastja Sittig
21:30 IDA (The Grind In/Mash It Up!)
22:00 Elektro Hafiz