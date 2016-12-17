Take Five vom 17.12.2016: Take 5 2016 - Runde 2

Am Samstag geht unser musikalischer Jahresrückblick für das Jahr 2016 weiter. Bis Sonntagabend spielen hier unsere Gäste die Musik!



kölncampus Take 5 2016



Unsere Gäste am Samstag:



11:00 Ilona (Kölncampus Musikredaktion)

11:30 Kompakt

12:00 Markus (Hörer)

12:30 Baumusik

13:00 Schauspiel Köln

13:30 Goldland

14:00 Drawing Circles

14:30 Lennard (Kölncampus Musikredaktion)

15:00 Moglebaum

15:30 Malte Knuth

16:00 Oliver Schwabe

16:30 Mark (Kölncampus Musikredaktion)

17:00 Benedikt Schmitz (We Used To Be Tourists)

17:30 Bodo Twirdy (Melting Pot Music)

18:00 Leila Akinyi

18:30 Rien Ne Va Plus

19:00 Keshavara

19:30 101.io

20:00 EinEuro Ensemble

20:30 Fog Joggers

21:00 Ljon / Nastja Sittig

21:30 IDA (The Grind In/Mash It Up!)

22:00 Elektro Hafiz