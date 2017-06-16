Superfly vom 16.06.2017: Der Energy-Drink für die Ohren

Es ist Freitagabend, diese unstrukturierten Wochen, dieses unbeständige Wetter.. Alles total anstrengend. Und dann hast du noch nicht mal eine passende Playlist.. Kein Ding!! Wenn du Superfly anmachst, läuft dir der Espresso aus den Boxen und du wirst bald wieder fit sein!!!elf!!



Chris Weiher/Kölncampus Wach bleiben um jeden Preis. Hilfreiches Tool: Kaffee..

Superfly ist deine Punica-Oase. WIr haben freshe Tanzmusik. Alt, neu, heiß!!! Es gibt heute Stoff von Black wave. (ja, die schreibt man so. Mit dem Punkt) und Chris hat eine neue Lieblingsband (Spoiler: "Pimpy Panda").. Wird also ziemlich gut heute Abend.

Ihr kennt das ja: Den Küchentisch zur Seite schieben und die Beine bewegen, denn: TANZEN IST GRATIS!!!!



Tracklist:



robert randolf and the family band - ain’t nothing wrong with that (colorblind) warner

wizards of ooze - trippin (the dipster) buteo buteo

kovacs - sugar pill (single) wm germany

gautsch - ravemädchen (single) v2 records

drummatic twins - feelin kinda strange (drumatic) finger lickin

bobova dieta - heaven is a place on earth (soundcloud) eigenvertrieb

pimpy panda - es geht los (pandrenalin) irmi - international rhythm music industries

pimpy panda - don’t give up (pandrenalin) irmi - international rhythm music industries

van morrison - moondance (moondance) warner

bran van 3000 - astounded feat. curtis mayfield (astounded) virgin

chicago - street player (chicago 13) rhino

shareholder tom feat phyllis funksoul - world of the lonely people (single) büro.9 music

the emotions - best of my love (single) columbia/legacy

the honey drippers - impeach the president (single) tuff city records

cassius - 1999 (cassius 1999) because music

santana - she’s not there (the essential santana) columbia/legacy

shad - rose garden (tsol) black box recordings

black waves. - big dreams (mic check) white noise music

rob mehl - taste and see (too slow to disco vol. 3) how do you are? recordings

chiddy bang - ray charles (single) parlophone recordings

ray charles - shake your tail feather (the blues brothers ost) rhino atlantic

tuxedo - livin 4 your lovin (tuxedo II) stones throw

mayer hawthorne - her favorite song (her favorite song) universal

jay z - girls girls girls (single) roc-a-fella records

prince - musicology (musicology) columbia

raphael saadiq - 100 yard dash (single) columbia

lucy pearl - don’t mess with my man (single) unidisc

lalo schiffrin - jim on the move (mission: impossible ost) Digital Distribution Palestinian Territory Occupied

osibisa - coffee song (the best of osibisa) afro hits

jazzkantine - es ist jazz (jazzkantine) rca records label

jamiroquai - seven days in sunny june (single) sony bmg

paula abdul - opposites attract (single) virgin records

jamiel lidell - little bit of feel go [senor coconut remix] (single) warp records

jamie cullum - get your way (single) emarcy

verrückte hunde - der dj hat doch nicht mehr alle platten im schrank (single) keep it movin

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Chris Weiher

