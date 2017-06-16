Superfly vom 16.06.2017:
Der Energy-Drink für die Ohren
Es ist Freitagabend, diese unstrukturierten Wochen, dieses unbeständige Wetter.. Alles total anstrengend. Und dann hast du noch nicht mal eine passende Playlist.. Kein Ding!! Wenn du Superfly anmachst, läuft dir der Espresso aus den Boxen und du wirst bald wieder fit sein!!!elf!!
Superfly ist deine Punica-Oase. WIr haben freshe Tanzmusik. Alt, neu, heiß!!! Es gibt heute Stoff von Black wave. (ja, die schreibt man so. Mit dem Punkt) und Chris hat eine neue Lieblingsband (Spoiler: "Pimpy Panda").. Wird also ziemlich gut heute Abend.
Ihr kennt das ja: Den Küchentisch zur Seite schieben und die Beine bewegen, denn: TANZEN IST GRATIS!!!!
Tracklist:
robert randolf and the family band - ain’t nothing wrong with that (colorblind) warner
wizards of ooze - trippin (the dipster) buteo buteo
kovacs - sugar pill (single) wm germany
gautsch - ravemädchen (single) v2 records
drummatic twins - feelin kinda strange (drumatic) finger lickin
bobova dieta - heaven is a place on earth (soundcloud) eigenvertrieb
pimpy panda - es geht los (pandrenalin) irmi - international rhythm music industries
pimpy panda - don’t give up (pandrenalin) irmi - international rhythm music industries
van morrison - moondance (moondance) warner
bran van 3000 - astounded feat. curtis mayfield (astounded) virgin
chicago - street player (chicago 13) rhino
shareholder tom feat phyllis funksoul - world of the lonely people (single) büro.9 music
the emotions - best of my love (single) columbia/legacy
the honey drippers - impeach the president (single) tuff city records
cassius - 1999 (cassius 1999) because music
santana - she’s not there (the essential santana) columbia/legacy
shad - rose garden (tsol) black box recordings
black waves. - big dreams (mic check) white noise music
rob mehl - taste and see (too slow to disco vol. 3) how do you are? recordings
chiddy bang - ray charles (single) parlophone recordings
ray charles - shake your tail feather (the blues brothers ost) rhino atlantic
tuxedo - livin 4 your lovin (tuxedo II) stones throw
mayer hawthorne - her favorite song (her favorite song) universal
jay z - girls girls girls (single) roc-a-fella records
prince - musicology (musicology) columbia
raphael saadiq - 100 yard dash (single) columbia
lucy pearl - don’t mess with my man (single) unidisc
lalo schiffrin - jim on the move (mission: impossible ost) Digital Distribution Palestinian Territory Occupied
osibisa - coffee song (the best of osibisa) afro hits
jazzkantine - es ist jazz (jazzkantine) rca records label
jamiroquai - seven days in sunny june (single) sony bmg
paula abdul - opposites attract (single) virgin records
jamiel lidell - little bit of feel go [senor coconut remix] (single) warp records
jamie cullum - get your way (single) emarcy
verrückte hunde - der dj hat doch nicht mehr alle platten im schrank (single) keep it movin
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Chris Weiher