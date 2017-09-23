Plattensport vom 23.09.2017: Electronic, trap & footwork w/ DJ Chungy

DJ Chungy, SKRT & Club Heartbroken Resident, plays an eclectic 2 hour DJ-Set, in between house & disco, footwork & trap.



Chungy SKRT and Club Heartbroken Resident DJ Chungy

You may have heard Lil Chungy in Roxy at his monthly trap party "SKRT" or maybe at one of the Club Heart Broken parties.

If you haven't, no worries, he's here with us in the studio for a 2 hour DJ-set where he gets to explore not just his trappy penchant but also gets to show off his house & disco tendencies, via 160bpm chicago footwork.



On top of Chungy's selection, we'll get to know our guest with a little chat at 9pm.



playlist here after the show

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

