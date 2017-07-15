Plattensport vom 15.07.2017: Bas Grossfeldt & Shumi in the studio

Gewölbe Resident Shumi and Bas Grossfeldt visit our studios to give us a taste of what's to come in the club tonight.



Bas Grossfeldt

Expect anything electronic from to techno to broken beats via house. Get ready to go clubbing: the party is in Gewölbe.









skinnerbox – gender (axel boman remix) turbo

baba stiltz – this is it (body mix) (single) studio barnhus

unknown

simple symmetry - ?

underspreche – jarai (symbiosis) endless flight

pov – adat (crowndspacer presents “pov) crowdspacer

christian s – six million bassdrums later (six million bassdrums later) cómeme

robytek - luna africana (red axes remix) (rebirth 10 remixed) rebirth

3rd face – canto della liberta (remixes part 2) classic digital

christian s - wizard of love / unreleased

daphni - hey drum (fabric live 93) fabric







unknown

unknown

ploy – sala one five (sala one five) hessle audio

romans – legia (valere aude) the bunker new york

vaal – wander to hell (baikal remix) afterlife

ethyl & flori – tracers (aim 014) aim

randomer - rendell pips (running dry) dekmantel ufo series

roisin murphy - explotation (president bongo remix) play it again sam



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

