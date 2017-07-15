Plattensport vom 15.07.2017:
Bas Grossfeldt & Shumi in the studio
Gewölbe Resident Shumi and Bas Grossfeldt visit our studios to give us a taste of what's to come in the club tonight.
Expect anything electronic from to techno to broken beats via house. Get ready to go clubbing: the party is in Gewölbe.
skinnerbox –
gender (axel boman remix) turbo
baba stiltz – this is it (body mix) (single) studio barnhus
unknown
simple symmetry - ?
underspreche – jarai (symbiosis) endless flight
pov – adat (crowndspacer presents “pov) crowdspacer
christian s – six million bassdrums later (six million bassdrums later) cómeme
robytek - luna africana (red axes remix) (rebirth 10 remixed) rebirth
3rd face – canto della liberta (remixes part 2) classic digital
christian s - wizard of love / unreleased
daphni - hey drum (fabric live 93) fabric
unknown
unknown
ploy – sala one five (sala one five) hessle audio
romans – legia (valere aude) the bunker new york
vaal – wander to hell (baikal remix) afterlife
ethyl & flori – tracers (aim 014) aim
randomer - rendell pips (running dry) dekmantel ufo series
roisin murphy - explotation (president bongo remix) play it again sam
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger