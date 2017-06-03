Plattensport

Carsten Kugele

Plattensport vom 03.06.2017:

Rebecca von Kalinowsky (Rote Liebe)

DJ/ producer/ label co-founder Rebecca von Kalinowsky pays a visit to the Kölncampus studio with a 2-hour DJ-Set in the bag.

Rote Liebe

We chat to DJ / producer Rebecca von Kalinowsky, resident in Cologne's techno club Gewölbe, and we discuss among other things her label & party series Rote Liebe where she released her debut EP "Ceres“ last year. 

Have a taste of her sound and listen to a set recorded at Salon des Amateurs, Düsseldorf:

Rote Liebe


Kölncampus Plattensport
8-10pm
Sat. 3 June 2017

 

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

