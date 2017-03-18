Denis Stockhausen

Berlin-born and bred Denis Stockhausen, Gewölbe resident DJ behind the party series "My Dear", graces us with a 2 hour DJ-Set.

Born and bred in Berlin Friedrichshain, teenager Denis discovered electronic music and the Berlin club culture in 1998; this quickly led him to get himself a pair of turntables and a mixer... The usual DJ story goes like this: "I'm a DJ, I love techno, I'm moving to Berlin"... but not so for Denis, who left the electronic music mecca for Cologne in 2003 at the time deep in minimal techno fever.



Only a couple of years after moving to his new dom-home, Denis joined the techno institution Kompakt and has been working for the distributor for a little over 10 years now, ensuring a lavishly electronic music diet for his ears.



You've probably heard his selection in Gewölbe, where he's been hosting his party series "My Dear" for a solid 5 years now. If not, you can check his sound out here!

