Plattensport vom 22.10.2016: Newcastle via Ehrenfeld: Jeremy Nicholl and his electro, techno, deep house DJ Set.

Jez Nicholl

Born in the declining industrial areas of North East England, Jez Nicholl has been living in Cologne since 2011. He is one half of the electro duo Mysterymen, who have had releases on Disko B and Lektroluv, and a member of Cubic Space Collective, who recently had a cassette release on Opal Tapes. He has been DJing for over 20 years and is currently working on a range of projects old and new. His DJ sets vary from deep house to electro and techno.

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

