Plattensport vom 17.09.2016: House & Techno Greek DJ Boronas shares his Hamburg sound with Kölncampus

Thessaloniki-born, Hamburg-based DJ Boronas is regularly to be heard in the Hamburg club scene. Tonight he shares with us a house & techno mix.



Boronas has been DJing for 20 years and picked up production on the way. He's one half of Square Room Heroes, DJ, Remixer, Producer,.. A great music man with an infectious smile and the friendliest Greek accent!



https://soundcloud.com/boronas

https://www.residentadvisor.net/dj/boronas







Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

