Plattensport vom 17.09.2016: House & Techno Greek DJ Boronas shares his Hamburg sound with Kölncampus

Thessaloniki-born, Hamburg-based DJ Boronas is regularly to be heard in the Hamburg club scene. Tonight he shares with us a house & techno mix.



Boronas has been DJing for 20 years and picked up production on the way. He's one half of Square Room Heroes, DJ, Remixer, Producer,.. A great music man with an infectious smile and the friendliest Greek accent!



https://soundcloud.com/boronas

https://www.residentadvisor.net/dj/boronas





1. wareika - bolero (boronas remix) - visionquest

2.lawrence - marble star [mule musiq]

3.bunte bummler-target pitch-inmotion music

4.audiofly,dance spirit,ray okpara - angel eyes (ray okpara remix) [mobilee records]

5.zohki - crumble [moon harbour recordings]

6.d1. jakob seidensticker & boronas_black light express [roundqubemusik]

7. wareika - bolero ( egal 3 reinterpretation mix) [visionquest]

8.cally-dim (counrad intensive red edit)- inwave

9.ada kaleh_- noapte albastra_(wareika remix) - forthcoming release

10.mirko loko - evolyon (livio, roby remix) - visionquest

11.robin ordell-there somewhere - finest hour

12.apollonia,mike shannon - chez michel (mike shannon's entreé mix) [apollonia records]

13.federico molinari & alexis cabrera - la vueltica - raum musik

14.seuil-al capote- subtil

15. wareika & miajica - keen to rebel (de walta & shannon remix) visionquest

16.animalist-old_shoes_original_mix_im020 - inyan music

17.bas ibellini - that's right (original mix) -tuskege

18.dennis_cruz_-_plug_play_hugo_remix._surubax036

19. martin buttrich & mathew jonson-synchronicity

20.leon vynehall-kiburu's - running back

21.dude energy- renee running - animals002

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Sarah Roellinger

