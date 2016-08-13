Plattensport vom 13.08.2016:
Nyx B2B Kölncampus
Tonight we have DJ Vineetha in the studio; she and her friend Lara recently launched a monthly party in Roxy called "Nyx" which provides a platform for female DJs and producers.
"Nyx" - Eine neue Partyreihe, die den Fokus auf weibliche Künstler und DJ's legt und monatlich im Roxy statt findet. In erster Linie geht es um die Musik und kreieren aus 50 Jahren Musikgeschichte ein gewissen vibe, der sich durch Motown, Rare Grooves, Neosoul, Rap, Afro, Italo- Disco, Chicago und Detroithouse zieht.
The 4th Nyx edition is on Friday 19th in Roxy.
Some of the Nyx Alumni include Flexi Braun, Esther Silex, Isi E, Hugo Anton, ...
playlist mix Vinee b2b Sarah
hunee – rare
happiness (hunch music) rush hour
munk – hot medusa (hot medusa) hot talk
chez damier [made in detroit mix] – i never knew love (single) kms
kb project – nothing can stop you (the symphony) elevate
mr fingers – nod ya head (outer acid) alleviated records
daniel leseman – on my mind (strings attached ep) outplay
laurence guy – one for you lou (cin cin 02) cin cin
leon vynehall – saxony (rojus designed to dance) running back
sonic boom society - work the groove (the zippy ep) eighball records
kon rework – strong enough
dj fudge & hallex m, ft omar – simpatico (hood natives soul mix)
martin beume - rambino / unreleased
unknown – unknown (vol.1)
norma jean - baddest bitch in the world
bosq – change ft. jimmy riley (celestial strut) ubiquity
bas roos – searching (14) black jukebox
junktion – her groove (no dough, just cookies part 2) times are ruff
andres – mighty tribe (mighty tribe) la vida
dj sotofett - tribute to sore fingers (percussion mixes vol.1) fit
mr. assister - bala (single) 1-800 dinosaur
hubie davison - sanctified (single) regraded
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger