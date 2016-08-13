Plattensport vom 13.08.2016: Nyx B2B Kölncampus

Tonight we have DJ Vineetha in the studio; she and her friend Lara recently launched a monthly party in Roxy called "Nyx" which provides a platform for female DJs and producers.



"Nyx" - Eine neue Partyreihe, die den Fokus auf weibliche Künstler und DJ's legt und monatlich im Roxy statt findet. In erster Linie geht es um die Musik und kreieren aus 50 Jahren Musikgeschichte ein gewissen vibe, der sich durch Motown, Rare Grooves, Neosoul, Rap, Afro, Italo- Disco, Chicago und Detroithouse zieht.



The 4th Nyx edition is on Friday 19th in Roxy.



Some of the Nyx Alumni include Flexi Braun, Esther Silex, Isi E, Hugo Anton, ...







playlist mix Vinee b2b Sarah



hunee – rare happiness (hunch music) rush hour

munk – hot medusa (hot medusa) hot talk

chez damier [made in detroit mix] – i never knew love (single) kms

kb project – nothing can stop you (the symphony) elevate

mr fingers – nod ya head (outer acid) alleviated records

daniel leseman – on my mind (strings attached ep) outplay

laurence guy – one for you lou (cin cin 02) cin cin

leon vynehall – saxony (rojus designed to dance) running back

sonic boom society - work the groove (the zippy ep) eighball records

kon rework – strong enough

dj fudge & hallex m, ft omar – simpatico (hood natives soul mix)

martin beume - rambino / unreleased

unknown – unknown (vol.1)

norma jean - baddest bitch in the world

bosq – change ft. jimmy riley (celestial strut) ubiquity

bas roos – searching (14) black jukebox

junktion – her groove (no dough, just cookies part 2) times are ruff

andres – mighty tribe (mighty tribe) la vida

dj sotofett - tribute to sore fingers (percussion mixes vol.1) fit

mr. assister - bala (single) 1-800 dinosaur

hubie davison - sanctified (single) regraded





Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

