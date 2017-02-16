Partikel vom 16.02.2017:
Selected Ambient Works 2k17
Anlässlich des 25jährigen Jubiläums von Aphex Twin's Debütalbum "Selected Ambient Works 85-92" gratuliert die Partikelredaktion und nimmt dies zum Anlass für ein Mixtape, das 120 Minuten Musik aus den Grenzbereichen von Ambient, Techno und experimenteller Electronica vereint.
Darunter sowohl neue Releases, als auch Klassiker aus dem ersten offiziellen Release von Aphex Twin, das bis heute nicht nur die elektronische Musikszene nachhaltig geprägt und maßgeblich beeinflusst hat.
Playlist:
andrea - floating (wintermay) ilian tapes
barker & baumecker - senden (turns) ostgut ton
aphex twin - heliosphan (selected ambient works 85 - 92) apollo
sangam - middle of nowhere, dwell in the haze (suppose to be...) crystaltone
asok - universe 3 (virtual light) lobster theremin
hauschildt, steve - time we have (strands) kranky
elemnt - circle of light#4 (levl reintrepretation) hidden hawaii
pessimist - mist (pagans) osiris music uk
jvxta - dusk (ikpathua remix) swamp tapes 006) bokhira
earthen sea - real americans (a serious thing) self-released
sangam - loose endz (suppose to be...) crystaltone
that night - a dream of stopping the waves (mécanique néologisme) südturm
aphex twin - xtal (selected ambient works 85 - 92) apollo
letherette - sae (where have all the people gone?) ninja tune
telepath - saihen (virtual dream plaza) dream catalogue
aphex twin - green calx (selected ambient works 85 - 92) apollo
aphex twin - tha (selected ambient works 85 - 92) apollo
Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González