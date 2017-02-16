Partikel vom 16.02.2017: Selected Ambient Works 2k17

Anlässlich des 25jährigen Jubiläums von Aphex Twin's Debütalbum "Selected Ambient Works 85-92" gratuliert die Partikelredaktion und nimmt dies zum Anlass für ein Mixtape, das 120 Minuten Musik aus den Grenzbereichen von Ambient, Techno und experimenteller Electronica vereint.

Darunter sowohl neue Releases, als auch Klassiker aus dem ersten offiziellen Release von Aphex Twin, das bis heute nicht nur die elektronische Musikszene nachhaltig geprägt und maßgeblich beeinflusst hat.



Playlist:

andrea - floating (wintermay) ilian tapes

barker & baumecker - senden (turns) ostgut ton

aphex twin - heliosphan (selected ambient works 85 - 92) apollo

sangam - middle of nowhere, dwell in the haze (suppose to be...) crystaltone

asok - universe 3 (virtual light) lobster theremin

hauschildt, steve - time we have (strands) kranky

elemnt - circle of light#4 (levl reintrepretation) hidden hawaii

pessimist - mist (pagans) osiris music uk

jvxta - dusk (ikpathua remix) swamp tapes 006) bokhira

earthen sea - real americans (a serious thing) self-released

sangam - loose endz (suppose to be...) crystaltone

that night - a dream of stopping the waves (mécanique néologisme) südturm

aphex twin - xtal (selected ambient works 85 - 92) apollo

letherette - sae (where have all the people gone?) ninja tune

telepath - saihen (virtual dream plaza) dream catalogue

aphex twin - green calx (selected ambient works 85 - 92) apollo

aphex twin - tha (selected ambient works 85 - 92) apollo



Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González

