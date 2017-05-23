Nachdurst Klang

Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

musik@koelncampus.com

Nächste Sendung: 24.05. 13:00

Nachdurst Klang vom 24.05.2017:

Wir klängen!

Mittwoch 14 Uhr auf Kölncampus: Der Nachdurst-Klang! Wie jeden Mittwochnachmittag werden wieder 12 Lieblingslieder vorgestellt.

(CC-0) Pexels / pixabay.com

Ihr bekommt alle Infos zu unseren aktuellen Lieblingsliedern auf Kölncampus.

Playlist: 

1: superfood – i can't see (single) dirty hit

2: slowdive – sugar for the pill (slowdive) dead oceans

3: yaw herra – grünes licht (stimme der unvernunft) com dawg records

4: keele – geister (gut und dir) rookie records

5: camo & krooked feat. mefjus – mandala (single) mosaik

6: lane, nikki – 700,000 rednecks (highway queen) new west records

7: lethal bizzle feat. skepta– i win (ynmamfg) dench records

8: sital-singh, luke – oh my god (single) ferryhouse productions

9: pailhès, ezéchiel – éternal été (tout va bien) circus company

10: biosphere – drifter (the petrified forest) biophon records

11: when airy met fairy – girl (glow) neu management

12: holydrug couple – remember why (soundtrack for pantanal) bym

 

Moderation: Ilona Steffens, Jana Niehof
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

Zum Sendungsarchiv

Sag's weiter: