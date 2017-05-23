Nachdurst Klang vom 24.05.2017:
Wir klängen!
Mittwoch 14 Uhr auf Kölncampus: Der Nachdurst-Klang! Wie jeden Mittwochnachmittag werden wieder 12 Lieblingslieder vorgestellt.
Ihr bekommt alle Infos zu unseren aktuellen Lieblingsliedern auf Kölncampus.
Playlist:
1: superfood – i can't see (single) dirty hit
2: slowdive – sugar for the pill (slowdive) dead oceans
3: yaw herra – grünes licht (stimme der unvernunft) com dawg records
4: keele – geister (gut und dir) rookie records
5: camo & krooked feat. mefjus – mandala (single) mosaik
6: lane, nikki – 700,000 rednecks (highway queen) new west records
7: lethal bizzle feat. skepta– i win (ynmamfg) dench records
8: sital-singh, luke – oh my god (single) ferryhouse productions
9: pailhès, ezéchiel – éternal été (tout va bien) circus company
10: biosphere – drifter (the petrified forest) biophon records
11: when airy met fairy – girl (glow) neu management
12: holydrug couple – remember why (soundtrack for pantanal) bym
Moderation: Ilona Steffens, Jana Niehof
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger