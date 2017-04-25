Nachdurst Klang vom 26.04.2017: Deutscher Turn Up, Internationale Gesänge und russische Hexenklänge

Ja ihr habt richtig gehört. Wir haben heute einiges vor.

Angefangen bei türkischen Klängen, geht es weiter mit Musik aus Deutschland, Großbritannien und Norwegen. Mit im Gepäck, sind soulige Vibes, verträumter Pop und auch Hexengesänge....



Playlist

yildrim, derya & grup simsek - nem kaldi (nem kaldi) catapulte records

disco rigido - hi process (disco rigido II) self release

chicano batman - friendship is a small storm in a boat (freedom is free) ato records

n’gonda, jalen - why i try (single) self release

stone foundation - back in the game (street rituals) 100% records

nao - get to know ya (kaytranada flip) (for all we know - the remixes ep) little tokyo recordings/ rca

machinedrum - u better (single) ninja tune

ary - childhood dreams (single) check your head

nihilis - dreaming (perspectives) uaf music

veedel kaztro (ft. sparky und simon grohe) - hund ohne leine (büdchen tape 3) melting pot music

chefboss - rauher wind (blitze aus gold) vertigo

bxt - sun is rising (rising) yore



Moderation: Chris Weiher, Lilly Amankwah

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

