Nachdurst Klang vom 26.04.2017:
Deutscher Turn Up, Internationale Gesänge und russische Hexenklänge
Ja ihr habt richtig gehört. Wir haben heute einiges vor.
Angefangen bei türkischen Klängen, geht es weiter mit Musik aus Deutschland, Großbritannien und Norwegen. Mit im Gepäck, sind soulige Vibes, verträumter Pop und auch Hexengesänge....
Playlist
yildrim, derya & grup simsek - nem kaldi (nem kaldi) catapulte records
disco rigido - hi process (disco rigido II) self release
chicano batman - friendship is a small storm in a boat (freedom is free) ato records
n’gonda, jalen - why i try (single) self release
stone foundation - back in the game (street rituals) 100% records
nao - get to know ya (kaytranada flip) (for all we know - the remixes ep) little tokyo recordings/ rca
machinedrum - u better (single) ninja tune
ary - childhood dreams (single) check your head
nihilis - dreaming (perspectives) uaf music
veedel kaztro (ft. sparky und simon grohe) - hund ohne leine (büdchen tape 3) melting pot music
chefboss - rauher wind (blitze aus gold) vertigo
bxt - sun is rising (rising) yore
Moderation: Chris Weiher, Lilly Amankwah
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger