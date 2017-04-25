Nachdurst Klang

musik@koelncampus.com

Nächste Sendung: 26.04. 13:00

Nachdurst Klang vom 26.04.2017:

Deutscher Turn Up, Internationale Gesänge und russische Hexenklänge

(CC BY 2.0) astrangelyisolatedplace / flickr.com

Ja ihr habt richtig gehört. Wir haben heute einiges vor. 
Angefangen bei türkischen Klängen, geht es weiter mit Musik aus Deutschland, Großbritannien und Norwegen. Mit im Gepäck, sind soulige Vibes, verträumter Pop und auch Hexengesänge.... 

Playlist 
yildrim, derya & grup simsek - nem kaldi (nem kaldi) catapulte records 
disco rigido - hi process (disco rigido II) self release 
chicano batman - friendship is a small storm in a boat (freedom is free) ato records  
n’gonda, jalen - why i try  (single) self release 
stone foundation - back in the game (street rituals) 100% records 
nao - get to know ya (kaytranada flip) (for all we know - the remixes ep) little tokyo recordings/ rca 
machinedrum - u better (single) ninja tune 
ary - childhood dreams (single) check your head 
nihilis - dreaming (perspectives) uaf music 
veedel kaztro (ft. sparky und simon grohe) - hund ohne leine (büdchen tape 3) melting pot music 
chefboss - rauher wind  (blitze aus gold) vertigo
bxt - sun is rising (rising) yore 

 

Moderation: Chris Weiher, Lilly Amankwah
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

Zum Sendungsarchiv

Sag's weiter: