Nachdurst Klang vom 12.04.2017:
Von Jazz über Elektro bis hin zu Indie
Es ist Mittwoch - das heißt, es geht wieder los!
Wie jeden Mittwoch Nachmittag findet um 14:00 wieder der Nachdurst Klang statt, bei dem wir 12 unserer aktuellen Lieblingslieder vorstellen. Diesmal mit Songs aus verschiedenen Genres - von Jazz über Elektro bis Indie.
Playlist:
1: Abramowicz – Call The Judges (single) Portklub Potter
2: Austra – Future Politics (single) Check your head
3: Underground Youth, the – Alice (what kind of dystopian hellhole is this) fuzz club
4: Wuelker, Nils – Change feat Marteria (single) warner
5: El Búho – Oceans of Storms (mare insularum) shikaalbum
6: Regierung, die – bemerkenswerte Menschen (raus) staatsakt
7: She-Devils – the world laughs (she-devils) secretly canadian
8: K. Flay – Dreamers (single) universal
9: Box and the Twins – Perfume Well (everywhere I go is silence) manic depression
10: Sakamoto, Ryuichi – Life, life (async) milan
11: Taylor, maria – Free Song (in the next life) grand hotel van cleef
12: Crutchfield, Allison – Dean’s Room (tourist in this town) merge records
Moderation: Tim Hemmrich, Jana Niehof
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger