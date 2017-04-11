Nachdurst Klang vom 12.04.2017: Von Jazz über Elektro bis hin zu Indie

Es ist Mittwoch - das heißt, es geht wieder los!

Wie jeden Mittwoch Nachmittag findet um 14:00 wieder der Nachdurst Klang statt, bei dem wir 12 unserer aktuellen Lieblingslieder vorstellen. Diesmal mit Songs aus verschiedenen Genres - von Jazz über Elektro bis Indie.



Playlist:



1: Abramowicz – Call The Judges (single) Portklub Potter

2: Austra – Future Politics (single) Check your head

3: Underground Youth, the – Alice (what kind of dystopian hellhole is this) fuzz club

4: Wuelker, Nils – Change feat Marteria (single) warner

5: El Búho – Oceans of Storms (mare insularum) shikaalbum

6: Regierung, die – bemerkenswerte Menschen (raus) staatsakt

7: She-Devils – the world laughs (she-devils) secretly canadian

8: K. Flay – Dreamers (single) universal

9: Box and the Twins – Perfume Well (everywhere I go is silence) manic depression

10: Sakamoto, Ryuichi – Life, life (async) milan

11: Taylor, maria – Free Song (in the next life) grand hotel van cleef

12: Crutchfield, Allison – Dean’s Room (tourist in this town) merge records

Moderation: Tim Hemmrich, Jana Niehof

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

