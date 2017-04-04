Nachdurst Klang vom 05.04.2017:
Intergalaktischer Sextourismus, Wiedergefundene Stimmen und ein wenig Wave
Es ist wieder Mittwoch! Also wie immer: Klangzeit! Diese Woche geht es von elliptischen Songs über intergalaktischen Sextourismus bis hin zu wavigem Sound! Dazwischen haben wir dann noch wiedergefundene Stimmen und ein paar ruhige Töne aus der Region.
Playlist:
owens, kelly lee - elliptic (oleic) smalltown supersound
rhonda - off the track (wire) pics germany
pracels - allaround (hideout) kitsuné music
inner tongue - underworld (underworld) mount silver records
desperate journalist – be kind (grow up) fierce panda
sex organs, the - i wanna be a pussy (intergalactic sex tourist) voodoo rhythm
kick joneses - motor mouth (unexpected gift) rookie records
myton, cedric – youth man (inna de yard - the soul of jamaica) chapter two
flow theory – kinkai x more // night – working on my ish (ft002) flow theory
not waving – ur lucky ur still alive (populist) ecstatic
alders, david – on tiptoes through ruins (down by the water vol.2) eigenvertrieb
Moderation: Arabella Druehe, Lilly Amankwah
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger