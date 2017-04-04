Nachdurst Klang

Nachdurst Klang vom 05.04.2017:

Intergalaktischer Sextourismus, Wiedergefundene Stimmen und ein wenig Wave

Jonas Franke

Es ist wieder Mittwoch! Also wie immer: Klangzeit! Diese Woche geht es von elliptischen Songs über intergalaktischen Sextourismus bis hin zu wavigem Sound! Dazwischen haben wir dann noch wiedergefundene Stimmen und ein paar ruhige Töne aus der Region. 


Playlist: 
owens, kelly lee - elliptic (oleic) smalltown supersound
rhonda - off the track (wire) pics germany
pracels - allaround (hideout) kitsuné music
inner tongue - underworld (underworld) mount silver records 
desperate journalist – be kind (grow up) fierce panda 
sex organs, the - i wanna be a pussy (intergalactic sex tourist) voodoo rhythm
kick joneses - motor mouth (unexpected gift) rookie records 
myton, cedric – youth man (inna de yard - the soul of jamaica) chapter two

flow theory – kinkai x more // night – working on my ish (ft002) flow theory 

not waving – ur lucky ur still alive (populist) ecstatic 

aroma pitch – flimmer jam (vertical garden ep) aroma pitch recordings 
alders, david – on tiptoes through ruins (down by the water vol.2) eigenvertrieb 



 

 

Moderation: Arabella Druehe, Lilly Amankwah
Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

