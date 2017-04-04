Nachdurst Klang vom 05.04.2017: Intergalaktischer Sextourismus, Wiedergefundene Stimmen und ein wenig Wave

Jonas Franke

Es ist wieder Mittwoch! Also wie immer: Klangzeit! Diese Woche geht es von elliptischen Songs über intergalaktischen Sextourismus bis hin zu wavigem Sound! Dazwischen haben wir dann noch wiedergefundene Stimmen und ein paar ruhige Töne aus der Region.





Playlist:

owens, kelly lee - elliptic (oleic) smalltown supersound

rhonda - off the track (wire) pics germany

pracels - allaround (hideout) kitsuné music

inner tongue - underworld (underworld) mount silver records

desperate journalist – be kind (grow up) fierce panda

sex organs, the - i wanna be a pussy (intergalactic sex tourist) voodoo rhythm

kick joneses - motor mouth (unexpected gift) rookie records

myton, cedric – youth man (inna de yard - the soul of jamaica) chapter two

flow theory – kinkai x more // night – working on my ish (ft002) flow theory

not waving – ur lucky ur still alive (populist) ecstatic aroma pitch – flimmer jam (vertical garden ep) aroma pitch recordings

alders, david – on tiptoes through ruins (down by the water vol.2) eigenvertrieb











Moderation: Arabella Druehe, Lilly Amankwah

Redaktionelle Leitung: Sarah Roellinger

