Nachdurst Klang vom 21.09.2016: Herbstliche Lieblingsmukke aka Lieblingslieder

Entspannung und gute Laune sind garantiert mit unseren aktuellen Lieblingsliedern.



Lasst euch und eure Ohren eine Stunde lang verwöhnen! Unsere Musikredakteurin Kirsten Kynast hat für euch wieder die schönsten aktuellen Lieblingslieder ausgesucht und stellt sie euch im Nachdurst Klang vor.





twin bandit + joshua hylop - stolen dance (milky chance cover) (single) nettwerk music group

bon iver - 33 god (single) jagjaguwar

goldroger - wir sind da (avrakadavra) melting pot music

cancer - die one more time (single) tambourhinoceros

mule & man - one hand clap (radio edit) (single) staatsakt

north base – unexplained (shogun 100 pt 4) shogun

patten – sonne (psi) warp

okkervil river- okkervil river r.i.p (away) ato records

warhaus- machinery (we fucked a flame into being) play it again sam

soft hair - lying has to stop (Single Version) (domino) weird world

t.s. eliot appreciation society, the - the grand tour (single) greywood records

invisible, the (floating points remix) - life's dancers (patience) ninja tune

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonathan Penschek

