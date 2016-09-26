Nachdurst Klang vom 21.09.2016:
Herbstliche Lieblingsmukke aka Lieblingslieder
Entspannung und gute Laune sind garantiert mit unseren aktuellen Lieblingsliedern.
Lasst euch und eure Ohren eine Stunde lang verwöhnen! Unsere Musikredakteurin Kirsten Kynast hat für euch wieder die schönsten aktuellen Lieblingslieder ausgesucht und stellt sie euch im Nachdurst Klang vor.
twin bandit + joshua hylop - stolen dance (milky chance cover) (single) nettwerk music group
bon iver - 33 god (single) jagjaguwar
goldroger - wir sind da (avrakadavra) melting pot music
cancer - die one more time (single) tambourhinoceros
mule & man - one hand clap (radio edit) (single) staatsakt
north base – unexplained (shogun 100 pt 4) shogun
patten – sonne (psi) warp
okkervil river- okkervil river r.i.p (away) ato records
warhaus- machinery (we fucked a flame into being) play it again sam
soft hair - lying has to stop (Single Version) (domino) weird world
t.s. eliot appreciation society, the - the grand tour (single) greywood records
invisible, the (floating points remix) - life's dancers (patience) ninja tune
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonathan Penschek