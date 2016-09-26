Nachdurst Klang vom 14.09.2016:
Musikalisches Potpourri vom Feinsten
Es ist wieder Zeit für unseren wöchentlichen Nachdurst Klang. Eine Stunde - Zwölf Lieder.
Unsere Musikredakteure haben Lieblingslieder ausgewählt, die dringend präsentiert gehören.
Folgendes ist dieses Mal in der Liste:
1. workers - atlantic(single) selbstveröffentlicht
2. white stripes, the - city lights (acoustic recordings 1998-2016) xl recordings
3. vicmari - sometimes [feat. boskay] (audiodidact) slopemusic
4. relaen - electric dreamescapes [melodiesinfonie rework] (twines) wadada
5. olsson - hold on [feat. mapei] (single) ingrid
6. mykki blanco - fendi band (mykki) k7
7. frank ocean - pink and white (blonde) boys don't cry
8. dirty marsha - she's not there (down & wired vol.1) perfect toy
9. cat's eyes - be careful where you park your car (single) ref records
10. april march & aquaserge - des tics et des tocs (the sound of freaksville records 2006-2016) freaksville music
11. sad city - smoke (shapes in formation) emotional response/meda fury
12. de biasio, melanie - blackened cities (single) pias
Moderation: Tereza Bora
Redaktionelle Leitung: Elena Bavandpoori