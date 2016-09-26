Nachdurst Klang vom 14.09.2016: Musikalisches Potpourri vom Feinsten

Es ist wieder Zeit für unseren wöchentlichen Nachdurst Klang. Eine Stunde - Zwölf Lieder.

Chris Weiher/Kölncampus Schwarze und Weiße. Aber mehr weiße.

Unsere Musikredakteure haben Lieblingslieder ausgewählt, die dringend präsentiert gehören.



Folgendes ist dieses Mal in der Liste:



1. workers - atlantic(single) selbstveröffentlicht

2. white stripes, the - city lights (acoustic recordings 1998-2016) xl recordings

3. vicmari - sometimes [feat. boskay] (audiodidact) slopemusic

4. relaen - electric dreamescapes [melodiesinfonie rework] (twines) wadada

5. olsson - hold on [feat. mapei] (single) ingrid

6. mykki blanco - fendi band (mykki) k7

7. frank ocean - pink and white (blonde) boys don't cry

8. dirty marsha - she's not there (down & wired vol.1) perfect toy

9. cat's eyes - be careful where you park your car (single) ref records

10. april march & aquaserge - des tics et des tocs (the sound of freaksville records 2006-2016) freaksville music

11. sad city - smoke (shapes in formation) emotional response/meda fury

12. de biasio, melanie - blackened cities (single) pias







Moderation: Tereza Bora

Redaktionelle Leitung: Elena Bavandpoori

