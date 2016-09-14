Nachdurst Klang vom 07.09.2016:
Lieblingsmusik macht glücklich
Wir stellen euch eine Auswahl unserer aktuellen Lieblingslieder vor!
Eine Stunde lang versorgen wir euch mit interessanten Geschichten und spannenden Fakten rund um die Interpreten und Titel unserer aktuellen Lieblingslieder.
Die Playlist:
1 die heiterkeit - alles ist so neu und aufregend (single) buback
2 wild beasts - big cat (single) domino recordings
3 cub sport - i'm on fire (single) nettwerk
4 dream wife - kids (kids) cannibal hymns
5 pup - guilt trip (guilt trip) royal mountain records
6 jennifer rostock - irgendwas ist immer (single) four music productions gmbh
7 thom sonny green - oslo (oslo) infectious music ltd.
8 andy vaz - want you back (damiano von eckert's chicago mix) yore records
9 viola beach - boys that sing (single) fuller beans
10 king creosote - love life (love life) domino records (goodtogo)
11 the 7th. plain - grace (grace) ostgutton
12 ajj - junkie church (junkie church) side one dummy)
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Marta Falfasinski