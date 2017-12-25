Mixtape vom 25.12.2017: (((S N O W T A P E)))

sun baked snow cave, endless white

air frost blowing, cold outside

covered under a pale blanket

in my hidden place i hide

waiting for my winter sleep

try to keep the

w a r m t h

inside

(- . -)

.



playlist:



boris & merzbow - sun baked snow cave (sun baked snow cave) hydra head records

motion sickness of time travel - ballade for a snow moon (single) not on label

biosphere - as the sun kissed the horizon / poa alpina (substrata) all saints

musci, roberto - lidia after the snow (tower of silence) music from memory

lukid - snow theme (lonely at the top) ninja tune

dj paradise - ssumo (va - bblisss) not on label

björk - hidden place (verspertine) one little indian

grouper - wind & snow (dragging a dead deer up a hill) type

yagya - snowflake 1 (rhythm of snow) subwax bcn

quad - enamel (va - bblisss) not on label

kareem lotfy - fr3sh (va - mono no aware) pan

house of black lanterns - pale december (snow ghosts version) [ft. rudi zygadlo] (hth vs hth) houndstooth

eus, postdrome & saåad - snowfall (different streams) soft recordings

clark - snowbird (rellik) warp

yagya - snowflake 4 (rhythm of snow) subwax bcn

2 8 1 4 - drifting (birth of a new day) dream catalogue

yagya - snowflake 6 (rhythm of snow) subwax bcn

boris & merzbow - sun baked snow cave (sun baked snow cave) hydra head records

flying lotus - endless white (la ep 3x3) warp

seefeel - signals (quique) too pure



p e a c e & r e s t f u l winter holidays y'all!



















Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González

