Mixtape vom 25.12.2017:
(((S N O W T A P E)))
sun baked snow cave, endless white
air frost blowing, cold outside
covered under a pale blanket
in my hidden place i hide
waiting for my winter sleep
try to keep the
w a r m t h
inside
(- . -)
.
playlist:
boris & merzbow - sun baked snow cave (sun baked snow cave) hydra head records
motion sickness of time travel - ballade for a snow moon (single) not on label
biosphere - as the sun kissed the horizon / poa alpina (substrata) all saints
musci, roberto - lidia after the snow (tower of silence) music from memory
lukid - snow theme (lonely at the top) ninja tune
dj paradise - ssumo (va - bblisss) not on label
björk - hidden place (verspertine) one little indian
grouper - wind & snow (dragging a dead deer up a hill) type
yagya - snowflake 1 (rhythm of snow) subwax bcn
quad - enamel (va - bblisss) not on label
kareem lotfy - fr3sh (va - mono no aware) pan
house of black lanterns - pale december (snow ghosts version) [ft. rudi zygadlo] (hth vs hth) houndstooth
eus, postdrome & saåad - snowfall (different streams) soft recordings
clark - snowbird (rellik) warp
yagya - snowflake 4 (rhythm of snow) subwax bcn
2 8 1 4 - drifting (birth of a new day) dream catalogue
yagya - snowflake 6 (rhythm of snow) subwax bcn
boris & merzbow - sun baked snow cave (sun baked snow cave) hydra head records
flying lotus - endless white (la ep 3x3) warp
seefeel - signals (quique) too pure
p e a c e & r e s t f u l winter holidays y'all!
Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González