Mixtape vom 21.08.2017: LET'S PLAY some music

Passend zur Gamescom haben sich Wayne und Max ihr ganz eigenes Mixtape für die Messe gebastelt. Von Retro bis Modern: Ein persönlicher Querschnitt der Videospiel-Musik.

Was macht Game Musik aus? Videospiel Musik ist ein ganzes Genre, was eine Generation von Menschen geprägt und bis heute beeinflusst hat. In Haushalten der 90er war vermutlich mehr Musik vom Gameboy, Playstation und Co. zu hören. Vor allem Japan hat den Sound der Spiele geprägt. Komponisten und Musiker von Nintendo, Namco, Sega, Konami oder Capcom haben legendäre Melodien erschaffen, die bis heute bei uns in Erinnerung geblieben sind. Aber auch westliche Musiker machen den Sound für Skyrim, Bioshock oder Journey. In unserem Mixtape wollen wir euch einen Einblick in die Vielfalt der Videospielmusik geben. Von den 80ern bis ins Jahr 2017.

Hiroshi Kawaguchi - Passing Breeze [Outrun]

Akio Dobashi - Theme of Isis [Lagrange Point]

Masato Nakamura - Green Hill Zone (1991) [Sonic the Hedgehog]

Yuzo Koshiro - Go Straight [Streets of Rage 2]

Nubuo Uematsu, Yasunori Mitsuda - Wind Scene [Chrono Trigger]

Junichi Masuda - Opening Fanfare [Pokemon Red & Blue]

Nubuo Uematsu - Aeris Theme [Final Fantasy VII]

Nubuo Uematsu - Vamo’ alla Flamenco [Final Fantasy IX]

Michiru Yamane - Vampire Killer [Castlevania]

Koji Kondo - Song of Storms [Zelda: Ocarina of Time]

Akira Yamaoka - She [Silent Hill]

Yoko Shimomura - Dearly Beloved [Kingdom Hearts]

Yoko Shimomura - Passion [Kingdom Hearts II]

Martin O’Donnell - Unforgotten [Halo 2]

Ko Otani - Swift Horse [Shadow of the Colossus]

Jonathan Coulton - Still Alive [Portal]

Bobby Darin - Beyond the Sea [Bioshock]

Russell Brower - Invincible [World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King]

José Gonzalez - Far Away [Red Dead Redemption]

Kreeps - Bad Voodoo [Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare]

Keiichi Okabe - Hills of the Radiant Wind [Nier]

Danny Baranowski - The Battle of Lil’ Slugger [Super Meat Boy]

Mahito Yokota - Throwback Galaxy [Super Mario Galaxy 2]

The Chain Gang of 1974 - Sleepwalking [GTA V]

Courtnee Draper - Will the Circle be Unbroken [Bioshock Infinite]

Gustavo Santaolalla - All Gone (No Escape) [The Last of Us]

Yuka Kitamura - Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower [Bloodborne: The Old Hunters]

José Gonzalez - Crosses [Life is Strange]

Gareth Coker - Light of Nibel [Ori and the Blind Forest]

Marcin Przybylowicz - Wolven Storm [The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt]

Toby Fox - Megalovania [Undertale]

Sam Cardon - ...and Overwatch for all [Overwatch]

Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi - A Beautiful Song [Nier: Automata]

Hudson Mohawke - Shanghaied [Watch Dogs 2]

Yoko Shimomura - Apocalypsis Noctis [Final Fantasy XV]

Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Wayne Achten, Max Heck

