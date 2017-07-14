Mixtape vom 14.07.2017: Eclética Vol. 2 - Wiederholung!

'Eclética' heißt aus dem Portugiesischen übersetzt 'eklektisch'. Musikredakteurin Ilona hat ihre Spring Darlings zu einem außergewöhnlichen Mix zusammengestellt.

starfotograf cochino Guten Morgen, Liebelein!

Ein bisschen House, ein bisschen Soul, ein bisschen Funk, ein bisschen Downbeat... Und schon hat man den perfekten, eklektischen Mix für einen gemütlichen Nachmittag oder Abend.

animals – house of the rising sun (need your love so bad) quality television

flamingosis – believe in me (bright moments) vindig

froyo ma – spent missing (pants) eigenvertrieb

smerz – because (because) hard up

rick wade – can't you see (player's theme) robsoul

james brown – say it loud - i'm black and i'm poud (say it loud - i'm black and i'm poud) universal motown

hade – my thang (hade edits) razorntape

jehst – bluebells (the return of the drifter) low life

izem – sadeo (ft. feather) (hafa) soundway

nohidea – her (w/tomcbumpz) (home movies)

darjeeling – little weapon (single)

oby onyioha – i want to feel your love (i want to feel your love) global artists

chemise – she can't love you (classics funky music, vol. 2) unidisc music

maria rita – cântico brasileiro no 3 kamaiurá (outro tempo) music from memory

daymé arocena – negra caridad (cubafonia) brownswood

dirty projectors – cool your heart (dirty projectors) domino

buraka som sistema – kalemba (wegue wegue) (ft. pongolove) (black diamond) fabric worldwide

j capri & charly black – whine & kotch (single) head concussion

theo walbeck – freek tool (single) soundspace

falco – einzelhaft (tuff city kids remix) (junge roemer) rbma

kelela – rewind (hallucinogen) warp

tirzah – i'm not dancing (i'm not dancing) greco-roman

falcons, the – cell (birdcall) hw&w

joy division – disorder (the best of) london

Redaktionelle Leitung: Ilona Steffens

