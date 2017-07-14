Mixtape vom 14.07.2017:
Eclética Vol. 2 - Wiederholung!
'Eclética' heißt aus dem Portugiesischen übersetzt 'eklektisch'. Musikredakteurin Ilona hat ihre Spring Darlings zu einem außergewöhnlichen Mix zusammengestellt.
Ein bisschen House, ein bisschen Soul, ein bisschen Funk, ein bisschen Downbeat... Und schon hat man den perfekten, eklektischen Mix für einen gemütlichen Nachmittag oder Abend.
animals – house of the rising sun (need your love so bad) quality television
flamingosis – believe in me (bright moments) vindig
froyo ma – spent missing (pants) eigenvertrieb
smerz – because (because) hard up
rick wade – can't you see (player's theme) robsoul
james brown – say it loud - i'm black and i'm poud (say it loud - i'm black and i'm poud) universal motown
hade – my thang (hade edits) razorntape
jehst – bluebells (the return of the drifter) low life
izem – sadeo (ft. feather) (hafa) soundway
nohidea – her (w/tomcbumpz) (home movies)
darjeeling – little weapon (single)
oby onyioha – i want to feel your love (i want to feel your love) global artists
chemise – she can't love you (classics funky music, vol. 2) unidisc music
maria rita – cântico brasileiro no 3 kamaiurá (outro tempo) music from memory
daymé arocena – negra caridad (cubafonia) brownswood
dirty projectors – cool your heart (dirty projectors) domino
buraka som sistema – kalemba (wegue wegue) (ft. pongolove) (black diamond) fabric worldwide
j capri & charly black – whine & kotch (single) head concussion
theo walbeck – freek tool (single) soundspace
falco – einzelhaft (tuff city kids remix) (junge roemer) rbma
kelela – rewind (hallucinogen) warp
tirzah – i'm not dancing (i'm not dancing) greco-roman
falcons, the – cell (birdcall) hw&w
joy division – disorder (the best of) london
Redaktionelle Leitung: Ilona Steffens