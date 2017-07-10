Mixtape vom 10.07.2017:
Gay Icons
...bedeutet nicht nur schwule Ikonen, sondern auch besonders Hits aus der LGBTQ-Community: Pathos, Glam, Sex, Love & Pride...
Ich liebe die ikonischen Hits der Szene: Pathos, Glam, Sex, Love & Pride. Dabei lande ich immer wieder bei den großen Mainstream Hits, sie sind einfach zu groß, um sich von ihnen loszusagen.
Zwischen den großen Hits spiele ich immer wieder Songs oder Künstler etwas abseits des Mainstreams, die sich meiner Meinung nach mit LGBTQ oder verschiedenen Facetten dessen auseinander setzen.
Wie so oft musste ich mich stark zurückhalten und deswegen spiegelt das Mixtape neben den Musthaves meine ganz persönlichen Präferenzen wieder.
Playlist
queen - i want to break free (the works) capitol records
arcade fire - we exist (reflektor) sonovox records
gaynor, gloria - i am what i am (i am gloria gaynor) chrysalis records
palmer, amanda - map of tasmania [feat. young punx, the] (amanda palmer goes down under) 8ft. records
michael, george - careless whisper (ladies & gentlemen: the best of george michael) sony music entertainment
moldy peaches, the - anyone else but you (the moldy peaches) sanctuary records group
minnelli, liza - cabaret (16 biggest hits) columbia
against me - unconditional love (transgender dysphoria blues) total treble music
erasure - always (always - the very best of erasure) mute
cocorosie - god has a voice, she speaks through me (single) touch and go records
john, elton & rupaul - don't go breaking my heart (duets) mca records
jones, tom - it's not unusual (along came jones) decca records
lady gaga - born this way (born this way) suite 102
herr, trude - ich will keine schokolade (single) philips
bronski beat - smalltown boy (the age of consent) mca records
björk [feat. yorke, thom] - i've seen it all (semasongs) one little indian
abba - dancing queen (arrival) atlantic records
scissor sisters - can't come quickly enough (scissor sisters) polydor
antony and the johnsons - for today i am a boy (i am bird now) secretly canadian
madonna - express yourself (like a prayer) sire records
bowie, david - modern love (let's dance) emi records
prince - kiss (parade) warner bros. records
aguilera, christina - beautiful (stripped) rca records
tegan and sara - closer (heartthrob) warner bros. records
frankie goes to hollywood - power of love (welcome to the pleasuredome)
peaches - i u she (fatherfucker) xl recordings
ross, diana - i'm coming out (diana) motown
falco - kann es liebe sein (junge roemer) gig records
soft cell - tainted love (non-stop erotic cabaret) sire records
bikini kill - rebel girl (pussy whipped) kill rock stars
pet shop boys - it's a sin (actually) parlophone
placebo - nancy boy (placebo) elevator music
röyksopp [feat. robyn] - monument (do it again ep) dog triumph
weather girls, the - it's raining men (success) columbia records
Danke an alle für die Inspiration!
Passend zum CSD, schwelgen noch etwas weiter in Erinnerungen, an dieses Mixtape avon vor zwei Jahren...
Redaktionelle Leitung: Carolin Blefgen