Mixtape vom 10.07.2017: Gay Icons

...bedeutet nicht nur schwule Ikonen, sondern auch besonders Hits aus der LGBTQ-Community: Pathos, Glam, Sex, Love & Pride...

Katja Egler (Kölncampus)

Zumindest was davon bei mir ankommt. Ich selbst bin kein Teil der Community, hege aber nicht nur Sympathien.



Ich liebe die ikonischen Hits der Szene: Pathos, Glam, Sex, Love & Pride. Dabei lande ich immer wieder bei den großen Mainstream Hits, sie sind einfach zu groß, um sich von ihnen loszusagen.

Zwischen den großen Hits spiele ich immer wieder Songs oder Künstler etwas abseits des Mainstreams, die sich meiner Meinung nach mit LGBTQ oder verschiedenen Facetten dessen auseinander setzen.

Wie so oft musste ich mich stark zurückhalten und deswegen spiegelt das Mixtape neben den Musthaves meine ganz persönlichen Präferenzen wieder.



Playlist



queen - i want to break free (the works) capitol records

arcade fire - we exist (reflektor) sonovox records

gaynor, gloria - i am what i am (i am gloria gaynor) chrysalis records

palmer, amanda - map of tasmania [feat. young punx, the] (amanda palmer goes down under) 8ft. records

michael, george - careless whisper (ladies & gentlemen: the best of george michael) sony music entertainment

moldy peaches, the - anyone else but you (the moldy peaches) sanctuary records group

minnelli, liza - cabaret (16 biggest hits) columbia

against me - unconditional love (transgender dysphoria blues) total treble music

erasure - always (always - the very best of erasure) mute

cocorosie - god has a voice, she speaks through me (single) touch and go records

john, elton & rupaul - don't go breaking my heart (duets) mca records

jones, tom - it's not unusual (along came jones) decca records

lady gaga - born this way (born this way) suite 102

herr, trude - ich will keine schokolade (single) philips

bronski beat - smalltown boy (the age of consent) mca records

björk [feat. yorke, thom] - i've seen it all (semasongs) one little indian

abba - dancing queen (arrival) atlantic records

scissor sisters - can't come quickly enough (scissor sisters) polydor

antony and the johnsons - for today i am a boy (i am bird now) secretly canadian

madonna - express yourself (like a prayer) sire records

bowie, david - modern love (let's dance) emi records

prince - kiss (parade) warner bros. records

aguilera, christina - beautiful (stripped) rca records

tegan and sara - closer (heartthrob) warner bros. records

frankie goes to hollywood - power of love (welcome to the pleasuredome)

peaches - i u she (fatherfucker) xl recordings

ross, diana - i'm coming out (diana) motown

falco - kann es liebe sein (junge roemer) gig records

soft cell - tainted love (non-stop erotic cabaret) sire records

bikini kill - rebel girl (pussy whipped) kill rock stars

pet shop boys - it's a sin (actually) parlophone

placebo - nancy boy (placebo) elevator music

röyksopp [feat. robyn] - monument (do it again ep) dog triumph

weather girls, the - it's raining men (success) columbia records



Danke an alle für die Inspiration!

Passend zum CSD, schwelgen noch etwas weiter in Erinnerungen, an dieses Mixtape avon vor zwei Jahren...

Redaktionelle Leitung: Carolin Blefgen

