CSD Boogie Down

Um uns schonmal für den CSD am Sonntag einzugrooven, gibts heute 2 Stunden Disco live aus unserem Studio.



Institutionen und Persönlichkeiten wie The Warehouse in Chicago, Paradise Garage in New York, Larry Levan und Ron Hardy waren absolut unabdingbar für die LGBTQ Community der späten 70er bis heute und ihr Einfluss findet sich nicht nur in dieser Kultur, sondern auch in der gesamten Geschichte der modernen Tanzmusik wieder.





harold – shortage of love (7'') je-har records

timeless legend – i was born to love you (7'') expansion

chicago – street player (chicago 13) cbs

deodato – keep it in the family (happy hour) warner

peaches & herb – funtime (worth the wait) polydor

charles jackson – i'm gonna get your love (gonna getcha love) columbia

bileo – you can win (7'') athens of the north

real thing – can you feel the force? (step into our world) pye records

donnell pittman – love explosion (ultra high frequencies: the chicago party) numero

kenix – there's never been no one like you (12'') westend records

universal robot band – barely breaking even (eyes on the prize: a collection of boogie classics) sureshot

inner life – ain't no mountain high enough (ft. jocelyn brown) (larry levan's paradise garage: the legend of dance music vol. 1) salsoul

sylvester – over and over (sylvester) fantasy

chain reaction – dance freak (12'') sound of new york

bobby thurston – you got what it takes (12'') ram's horn records

delegation – heartache no 9 (eau de vie) bellaphon

dynasty – i dont wanna be a freak (7'') solar

patrice rushen – i was tired of being alone (straight to the heart) elektra

captain sky – moonchild (pop goes the captain) avi records

joe bataan – rap-o-clap-o (12'') salsoul

superbs – party together (al kent edit) (the best of disco demands) bbe

sadar bahar - tik tok (12'') kalakuta soul

tito wun & damiano von erckert – reel thing (mr pink, what have you been smoking?) ava

al-tone – self-love (al tone edits vol. 9) al-tone edits