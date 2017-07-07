Mixtape vom 07.07.2017:
CSD Boogie Down
Um uns schonmal für den CSD am Sonntag einzugrooven, gibts heute 2 Stunden Disco live aus unserem Studio.
Institutionen und Persönlichkeiten wie The Warehouse in Chicago, Paradise Garage in New York, Larry Levan und Ron Hardy waren absolut unabdingbar für die LGBTQ Community der späten 70er bis heute und ihr Einfluss findet sich nicht nur in dieser Kultur, sondern auch in der gesamten Geschichte der modernen Tanzmusik wieder.
harold – shortage of love (7'') je-har records
timeless legend – i was born to love you (7'') expansion
chicago – street player (chicago 13) cbs
deodato – keep it in the family (happy hour) warner
peaches & herb – funtime (worth the wait) polydor
charles jackson – i'm gonna get your love (gonna getcha love) columbia
bileo – you can win (7'') athens of the north
real thing – can you feel the force? (step into our world) pye records
donnell pittman – love explosion (ultra high frequencies: the chicago party) numero
kenix – there's never been no one like you (12'') westend records
universal robot band – barely breaking even (eyes on the prize: a collection of boogie classics) sureshot
inner life – ain't no mountain high enough (ft. jocelyn brown) (larry levan's paradise garage: the legend of dance music vol. 1) salsoul
sylvester – over and over (sylvester) fantasy
chain reaction – dance freak (12'') sound of new york
bobby thurston – you got what it takes (12'') ram's horn records
delegation – heartache no 9 (eau de vie) bellaphon
dynasty – i dont wanna be a freak (7'') solar
patrice rushen – i was tired of being alone (straight to the heart) elektra
captain sky – moonchild (pop goes the captain) avi records
joe bataan – rap-o-clap-o (12'') salsoul
superbs – party together (al kent edit) (the best of disco demands) bbe
sadar bahar - tik tok (12'') kalakuta soul
tito wun & damiano von erckert – reel thing (mr pink, what have you been smoking?) ava
al-tone – self-love (al tone edits vol. 9) al-tone edits
Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Mark Neustadt