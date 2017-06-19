Mixtape

Leitung: Daniel García González & Carolin Blefgen

Mixtape vom 19.06.2017:

indie bandbreite

Vergessene Hits, ehemals kleine Newcomer, die inzwischen Millionen auf dem Konto haben, Indie-Electro, der heute andere Namen trägt - Indie hat mehrere Facetten!

Wiebke Reimers

Unsere Musikredakteurin Wiebke Reimers hat sich durch all ihre gebrannten CDs von damals gearbeitet und präsentiert in ihrer "indie bandbreite"-Mixtape nur die besten und vielleicht fast vergessenen Lieder ihrer Teenager-Jahre.

Freut euch auf Little Comets, Metronomy, Les Savy Favs und viele mehr...



Nachzuhören hier auf Spotify.

Die Playlist:

  1. metronomy – radio ladio

  2. digitalism – blitz

  3. does it offend you, yeah? – let's make out

  4. hours, the – see the light (calvin harris rmx)

  5. crystal castles – not in love (feat robert smith of the cure)

  6. mgmt – of moons, birds & monsters

  7. pnau – with you forever

  8. wombats, the – techno fan

  9. little comets – dancing song

  10. wilhelm tell me – so into you

  11. asteroids galaxy tour, the – heart attack

  12. everything everything – my kz ur bf

  13. alphabeat – what is happening

  14. totally enormous extinct dinosaurs – garden

  15. sparks, tommy – i'm a rope

  16. lux, adrian – teenage crime

  17. make the girl dance – baby baby baby

  18. justice – tthhee ppaarrttyy (feat. uffie)

  19. wolf gang – lions in cages

  20. bodi bill – brand new carpet

  21. savy fav, les – let's get out of here

  22. maccabees, the – pelican

  23. beautiful small machines – robots in love

  24. life in film – get closer

  25. foals – cassius

  26. two door cinema club – this is the life

  27. peter bjorn and john – lay it down

  28. maximo park – books from boxes

  29. strokes, the – take it or leave it

  30. eskobar – tumbling down

  31. kills, the – black balloon

  32. sugarplum fairy – (and please) stay young

  33. arctic monkeys – teddy picker



 

Moderation: Wiebke Reimers
Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González, Carolin Blefgen

