Mixtape vom 19.06.2017:
indie bandbreite
Vergessene Hits, ehemals kleine Newcomer, die inzwischen Millionen auf dem Konto haben, Indie-Electro, der heute andere Namen trägt - Indie hat mehrere Facetten!
Unsere Musikredakteurin Wiebke Reimers hat sich durch all ihre gebrannten CDs von damals gearbeitet und präsentiert in ihrer "indie bandbreite"-Mixtape nur die besten und vielleicht fast vergessenen Lieder ihrer Teenager-Jahre.
Freut euch auf Little Comets, Metronomy, Les Savy Favs und viele mehr...
Nachzuhören hier auf Spotify.
Die Playlist:
metronomy – radio ladio
digitalism – blitz
does it offend you, yeah? – let's make out
hours, the – see the light (calvin harris rmx)
crystal castles – not in love (feat robert smith of the cure)
mgmt – of moons, birds & monsters
pnau – with you forever
wombats, the – techno fan
little comets – dancing song
wilhelm tell me – so into you
asteroids galaxy tour, the – heart attack
everything everything – my kz ur bf
alphabeat – what is happening
totally enormous extinct dinosaurs – garden
sparks, tommy – i'm a rope
lux, adrian – teenage crime
make the girl dance – baby baby baby
justice – tthhee ppaarrttyy (feat. uffie)
wolf gang – lions in cages
bodi bill – brand new carpet
savy fav, les – let's get out of here
maccabees, the – pelican
beautiful small machines – robots in love
life in film – get closer
foals – cassius
two door cinema club – this is the life
peter bjorn and john – lay it down
maximo park – books from boxes
strokes, the – take it or leave it
eskobar – tumbling down
kills, the – black balloon
sugarplum fairy – (and please) stay young
arctic monkeys – teddy picker
Moderation: Wiebke Reimers
Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González, Carolin Blefgen