Vergessene Hits, ehemals kleine Newcomer, die inzwischen Millionen auf dem Konto haben, Indie-Electro, der heute andere Namen trägt - Indie hat mehrere Facetten!



Unsere Musikredakteurin Wiebke Reimers hat sich durch all ihre gebrannten CDs von damals gearbeitet und präsentiert in ihrer "indie bandbreite"-Mixtape nur die besten und vielleicht fast vergessenen Lieder ihrer Teenager-Jahre.



Freut euch auf Little Comets, Metronomy, Les Savy Favs und viele mehr...





metronomy – radio ladio

digitalism – blitz

does it offend you, yeah? – let's make out

hours, the – see the light (calvin harris rmx)

crystal castles – not in love (feat robert smith of the cure)

mgmt – of moons, birds & monsters

pnau – with you forever

wombats, the – techno fan

little comets – dancing song

wilhelm tell me – so into you

asteroids galaxy tour, the – heart attack

everything everything – my kz ur bf

alphabeat – what is happening

totally enormous extinct dinosaurs – garden

sparks, tommy – i'm a rope

lux, adrian – teenage crime

make the girl dance – baby baby baby

justice – tthhee ppaarrttyy (feat. uffie)

wolf gang – lions in cages

bodi bill – brand new carpet

savy fav, les – let's get out of here

maccabees, the – pelican

beautiful small machines – robots in love

life in film – get closer

foals – cassius

two door cinema club – this is the life

peter bjorn and john – lay it down

maximo park – books from boxes

strokes, the – take it or leave it

eskobar – tumbling down

kills, the – black balloon

sugarplum fairy – (and please) stay young