Mixtape vom 26.05.2017: spotlight: Stay True Sounds

Stay True Sounds is a relatively new label from Johannesburg, South Africa and is the brain child of the two DJs and producers Allan Nicoll (aka Kid Fonque) Jullian Gomes. Both are in their own ways indispensable members of the South African electronic music and underground scene: Nicoll established one of the biggest house music labels in the country and continously opens ears and minds on the dancefloor with his soulful sets ranging from lounge over broken beat and brazilian rhythms to classic hiphop and house a like. An alumni of the Red Bull Academy Cape Town, Gomes has been involved in numerous legendary local productions and has just released his chart topping debut album "Late Dreamer" which features impeccable deep and soulful house productions.

In just over a year of existence, Stay True Sounds has managed to put out some very interesting releases ranging from deep house to afro tech and electronica, all from local, underground talent - making them the number one address for an exiting, fresh approach to South African electronic music.



Redaktionelle Leitung und Moderation: Jonas Radunz

