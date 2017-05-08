Mixtape vom 08.05.2017:
moby
a mixtape about moby
moby - the broken places (destroyed) little idiot
moby - everything that rises (innocents) little idiot
moby - the last day (feat skylar grey) (innocents) little idiot
moby - lie down in darkness (destroyed) little idiot
moby - shot in the back of the head (wait for me) little idiot
moby - my weakness (play) mute records
moby - blue moon (destroyed) little idiot
moby - find my baby (play) mute records
moby - bodyrock (play) mute records
moby - go (i like to score) mute records
moby - machete (play) mute records
moby - extreme ways (18) mute records
moby - run on (play) mute records
moby - natural blues (play) mute records
moby - after (drumsound & bass remix) (after remixes) little idiot
moby - down slow (play) mute records
moby - guitar flute & string (play) mute records
moby - stella maris (destroyed) little idiot
moby - lacrimae (destroxed) little idiot
moby - pale horses (wait for me) little idiot
moby - study war (wait for me) little idiot
moby - whispering wind (play: the b-sides) mute records
moby - jltf-1 (wait for me) little idiot
moby - jltf (wait for me) little idiot
moby - why does my heart feel so bad (play) mute records
moby - the right thing (destroyed) little idiot
moby & the void pacific choir - are you lost in the world like me (these systems are failing) little idiot
moby & the void pacific choir - don't leave me (these systems are failing) little idiot
moby - la1 (long ambient) little idiot
moby - the sky is broken (play) mute records
moby - one of these mornings (18) mute records
moby - porcelain (play) mute records
Redaktionelle Leitung: Henrik Schütz