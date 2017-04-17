Mixtape vom 17.04.2017: am ende des r e g e n b o g e n s

am ende des regenbogens ist auch am anfang des regenbogens





ein mixtape so unberechenbar wie das wetter, bunt wie der regenbogen und megaherzlich wie die 100,0!



playlist:



surfing - dal boca vista (deep fantasy) airlines tapes

blank banshee - b:/start up (blank banshee) post religion

odd nosdam - bow they will ! ! ! (sisters) leaving records

seiho - plastic (collapse) leaving records

blank banshee - anxiety online! (blank banshee 1) hologram bay

blank banshee - cyber slums (blank banshee 1) hologram bay

waves - mother (wake up you! the rise and fall of nigerian rock 1972-1977 vol. 1) now-again records

zappa, frank- crew slut (joe's garage acts I, II & III) barking pumpkin records

can - sunshine day and night (saw delight) harvest

kidkanevil - ewok [feat. ocean wisdom] (rap biscuits vol. 1) par excellence

gold panda - i am real punk (good luck and do your best) city slang

teebs - ny pt. I (e s t a r a) brainfeeder

fenton - blonde (mythic failures) 12k

niño, carlos & friends - calimayan [feat. nate morgen & yaakov levy] (flutes, echoes, it's all happening!) leaving records

samiyam - smoke break (animals have feelings) stones throw

samiyam - mirror [feat. earl sweatshirt] (animals have feelings) stones throw

kona triangle - fresh flowers ahead (sing a new sapling into existence) porter records

chitlins, biff - lived to tell (hit + run pres- road kill vol. 4) hit + run

odd nosdam - burrow (sisters) leaving records

ametsub - sunglare drive (sky droppin') blueberry records

rising sun - i feel this way (the lamentations of rising sun) fauxpas musik

plaid - yu mountain (the digging remedy) warp

u.f.k. dubstep - springfield (dubstep vol. 8) u.s. digital

s. olbricht - fadaisco (for perfect beings) lobster theremin

parra for cuva & senoy - yuyun (darwis) project: mooncircle

groundislava - weekend in the tropics (tv dream) friends of friends

pritchard, mark - under the sun (under the sun) warp

tempelhof & gigi masin - vampeta (tsuki) hell yeah recordings

gast, john t. - bonus bongo harp (inna babalon) 5 gate temple

palermo, damon eliza - lost in asia (clouds of david) 1080p

vaperror - tropical resort (mana pool) dream catalogue

vaperror - like water (mana pool) dream catalogue

taspo - tobacco serenade (simulation//sim.beta) adhesive sounds

oscob/digital sex - perfect storm (overgrwoth) dream catalogue

Redaktionelle Leitung: Daniel García González

